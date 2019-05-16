Public Interest Registry Announces Selection of Newly Formed Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry is pleased to announce the selected members of the Public Interest Registry Advisory Council, a newly formed group that now combines the membership and duties of the formerly separate .ORG and .NGO Advisory Councils.

The Advisory Council is composed of industry leaders from a broad spectrum of organizations and countries and will work to advise Public Interest Registry on issues ranging from public policy to the introduction of new services. Most importantly, Advisory Council members serve as an intermediary between end users and Public Interest Registry, ensuring that the needs and concerns of registrants are known and addressed.

"We are thrilled by the global interest to join the Public Interest Registry Advisory Council and know the diversity of selected individuals make the new group well equipped to complement our business efforts on behalf of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domain communities," said Jon Nevett, president and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "While registrants of each domain are unique, all who rely on the Internet to help bolster a social good mission share similar values and challenges. As the steward of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains, we look forward to tapping collaborative perspectives of the now unified Advisory Council to support and strengthen all our registrants."

Public Interest Registry is proud to welcome the following individuals to the Advisory Council:

Oliver Alais, France (2022)

Oliver has extensive business and education industry experience and currently serves as the project director of the Cybersecurity & Internet Governance at Counterpart International. He is also an advisory board member for the Open Knowledge Foundation.

Nadira Alaraj, Palestine (2022)

Nadira is, among many things, an independent researcher on internet governance and a committee member of Bethlehem's Chamber of Commerce. She also previously served as the vice chair of the Internet Society's Palestine Chapter.

David Allnutt, Canada (2022)

David has enjoyed a lengthy career in business, government, higher education, and technology. He is the founder of the Corporate-Higher Education Foundation, a coalition of 75 business and industry Chief Executives, and also serves on the Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Internet Registration Agency.

Jennifer Cordero, United States (2022)

Jennifer is the founder and chief executive officer at MILA Research & Advisory, LLC and a director at the TIAA Institute. She also has an extensive background on U.S.- Latin America economic policy issues, having worked at a several prominent banks and think tanks. Additionally, Ms. Cordero was selected for the 2018 ICANN61 Fellowship program.

Joan Kerr, Canada (2022)

Joan is an entrepreneur and sustainable consultant with expertise in sustainable development, community engagement, design thinking, and internet governance. She also serves as an affiliate for ICANN'S North American Regional At-Large Organization.

Stephanie E. Perrin, Canada (2022)

Stephanie has an extensive background working both in government and private industries, and is the president of Digital Discretion Inc. She has also published a number of scholarly articles and reports on data privacy and internet governance.

In addition to these new members, the following current members will continue their service and round out the complete Advisory Council at nine members.

Maureen Hilyard, Cook Islands (2019)

Before moving to the Cook Islands , Maureen was originally a teacher and distance learning facilitator in New Zealand . After completing a Master of Management by distance through Massey University (NZ) while in the Cooks, she is now a consultant specializing in institutional capacity building and development.

Michel Tchonang, Cameroon (2019)

Michel is the general coordinator of the CAPDA (Consortium d'Appui aux Actions pour la Promotion et le Développement de l'Afrique) and an expert/consultant at ICT for Development.

Vineet Kumar, India (2019)

Vineet, the founder and president of Cyber Peace Foundation, has 17 years of experience in cyber security which started when he founded the National Anti-Hacking Group – an association which today has more than 10,000 members across the globe.

For more information on the Public Interest Registry Advisory Council please visit https://pir.org/about-us/advisory-council/.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry is a nonprofit corporation that operates the .ORG top-level domain — the world's third largest "generic" top-level domain with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. As an advocate for collaboration, safety and security on the internet, Public Interest Registry's mission is to educate and enable the global noncommercial community to use the internet more effectively, and to take a leadership position among internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. Public Interest Registry was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA.

