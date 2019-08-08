Public Interest Registry Appoints Laurie Tarpey as Chief Financial Officer

"Laurie's nonprofit financial management and organizational leadership skills will be an incredible asset to PIR as we continue to build programs and initiatives that aid and educate the global .ORG community and support our domain industry partners," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of PIR. "Her expertise will be instrumental in the responsible growth of the .ORG domain, which will allow us to serve even more mission-driven organizations and support the Internet Society's important work promoting a free and open Internet for all."

Laurie comes to PIR with more than 20 years of experience developing and executing financial strategies, including long-term strategic and financial planning and nonprofit tax strategy. In her new role at PIR, Laurie will help oversee financial strategy and operational procedures, lead the procurement function, and support PIR's primary business objectives alongside the broader executive team.

Prior to joining PIR, Laurie served as the Chief Operating Officer of Raffa, P.C., a top 100 national accounting firm specializing in serving nonprofits, where she managed the Finance and HR teams and spearheaded the due diligence for the acquisition of Raffa by Marcum LLP. Prior to Raffa, Laurie served as CFO of Northern Virginia Family Service, a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged and underserved families and individuals on the path to self-sufficiency. As an active volunteer, Laurie serves on the board of Child Care Aware of America and as an advisory board member for Social Impact 360. Laurie earned her bachelor's degree in economics and accounting from Holy Cross and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"As a member of the nonprofit community myself, I'm excited to join an organization which at its core is committed to supporting mission-driven organizations across the globe," said Laurie. "I look forward to becoming one of the passionate people behind .ORG and am honored to be leveraging my financial experience to uphold the impressive legacy of the .ORG domain."

The addition of Laurie to the C-Suite rounds out the PIR executive team consisting of Jon Nevett, President and CEO; Judy Song-Marshall, Chief of Staff; Joe Abley, Chief Technology Officer; Brian Cimbolic, Vice President of Legal and General Counsel; Anand Vora, Vice President of Business Affairs; Paul Diaz, Vice President of Policy; and Mary Cornwell, Vice President of Human Resources.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit corporation that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. As an advocate for collaboration, safety, and security on the Internet, PIR's mission is to serve as an exemplary registry and to provide a trusted digital identity. PIR strives to educate the global community to use the Internet more safely and effectively while taking a leadership position among Internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (https://www.internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit Public Interest Registry at https://pir.org.

