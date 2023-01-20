Public Interest Registry Launches .GIVING, New Top-Level Domain to Streamline Online Fundraising

Newest addition to .ORG family of domains furthers PIR's commitment to empowering mission-driven organizations across the globe

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its commitment to supporting mission-driven organizations, Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit organization that runs the .ORG domain, today launched .GIVING – a brand new top-level domain (TLD) that will streamline the online fundraising and donating experience for mission-driven organizations and philanthropic-minded individuals. .GIVING is now publicly available for the first time to any mission-driven entity – regardless of non-profit status.

Along with the trustworthiness and security of the .ORG domain, .GIVING offers mission-driven organizations the opportunity to create a dedicated online space for fundraising, taking the guesswork out of the donation experience by clearly signaling the purpose of a site to would-be donors. .GIVING in turn can help simplify the donation experience for individuals, making it easier to contribute to the causes they care about. Individuals can also purchase their own .GIVING domain to encourage others to donate to the organizations that are most important to them – amplifying the impact of their own donations.

"January is about new beginnings, and so is .GIVING. .GIVING will make it easier than ever for mission-driven organizations to raise money for social causes, and will empower individuals to promote, support, and contribute to the causes they connect with the most in 2023 and beyond," said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. ".GIVING will create additional avenues through which all types of organizations and individuals can give back and amplify their impact."

The launch of .GIVING and expansion of the .ORG family of domains marks a step forward in PIR's strategic plan to fulfill its commitment to serving the public interest online and empowering mission-driven organizations to engage with their communities and advance positive change in the world.

Social enterprises, non-profits of all sizes, corporations with a commitment to CSR, and any other mission-driven entity can purchase .GIVING through accredited registrars listed on PIR's website . To learn more about .GIVING, visit Start.GIVING . .GIVING: There's no better place to give.

.GIVING joins PIR's growing .ORG family of domains, a comprehensive offering of domains for all types of mission-driven organizations, including non-profits, foundations, social enterprises, conscious corporations, and more. In 2022 PIR reintroduced .GIVES, .CHARITY, and .FOUNDATION as part of the .ORG Family of Domains. With the launch of .GIVING, the full PIR portfolio now includes .ORG, .NGO, .ONG, .ORG IDNs, .GIVING, .CHARITY, .FOUNDATION, and .GIVES.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a non-profit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.7 million domain names registered worldwide. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

