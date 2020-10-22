Public Interest Registry Launches the .ORG Learning Center as Educational Hub for the Mission-Driven Community

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the People behind .ORG, today unveiled the .ORG Learning Center, an educational portal that will provide a wide range of content and forums to help mission-driven organizations establish their Internet presence and thrive online as they work to make their communities a better place.

As the initial step of the effort, PIR published an eight-part series called the "Bootcamp for Mission-Driven Organizations." These articles are educational essentials to help .ORGs establish and grow their online presence. Topics include: building your brand, communicating your mission and messaging, developing a website, promoting your organization online, effective blogging, measuring your website for success, leveraging social media, and telling your organization's story during the pandemic.

"The .ORG Learning Center will serve as a trusted resource for the .ORG Community— a place where people can find articles, videos, webinars and other content about how to make their organization successful online," said Paul Diaz, Vice President, Policy and Director of PIR's education and outreach efforts. "As an exemplary registry, PIR is launching this initiative because we believe there needs to be a centralized place for mission-driven organizations to turn to for help. The .ORG Learning Center will provide the educational resources that every mission-driven organization needs when moving from inspiration to action."

The .ORG Learning Center is part of PIR's longstanding commitment to making educational resources available to the .ORG Community. This work brings together educational efforts that have been going on for years and puts them under one roof. Down the road, PIR will add instructional content including webinars, forums, discussion boards and other educational resources to the site.

"We want the .ORG Learning Center to serve as a public square where our community can come together to learn, share, teach and grow," Diaz added. "We hope that people will find the content informative and useful as they take the next steps on their journey to improving our world."

The .ORG Learning Center can be found at orglearningcenter.org .

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

