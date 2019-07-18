Public Interest Registry Releases 2018 Annual Report

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR) today released its 2018 Annual Report, detailing a year of progress for the organization and for .ORG, the industry's leading purpose-driven domain. The report highlights several organizational accomplishments from 2018 including: reorganizing the management structure to align with strategic priorities, sharpening efforts to further improve the quality of the .ORG base, maintaining robust .ORG renewal rates, and producing strong financial results in support of the Internet Society and their work to keep the Internet free and open for all. The report also details PIR's plans for 2019, which include initiatives aligned with PIR's mission to help educate those who are making a difference in their communities through the power of .ORG.

"PIR achieved the ambitious goals we set for ourselves in 2018, thanks in no small part to the inspiring work of the .ORG community. It's the people and organizations using .ORG to make a positive impact on the world who motivate us to remain diligent in our stewardship of the .ORG domain," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO, Public Interest Registry. "This year, we are in the midst of a number of exciting initiatives aimed at providing even more support for the broad .ORG community and our domain industry partners. These include maintaining .ORG as the most trusted domain extension, amplifying our education and outreach efforts, and continuing to expand our already robust anti-abuse program."

The 2018 Annual Report highlights a solid year for .ORG, from exceeding financial goals to continuing to grow a strong user base with high renewal rates. These results are a direct reflection of PIR's commitment to promoting quality domains in the .ORG base. In 2019, PIR is building upon these efforts through the launch of the Quality Performance Index (QPI) initiative, which helps reward those registrars who are growing and maintaining trust in the .ORG domain while identifying areas of improvement for registrars when it comes to online trust.

The Report also details PIR's robust anti-abuse program, its policy and privacy initiatives, and expanding education and outreach efforts. For 2019, PIR is putting an even greater focus on combatting abuse online and making significant investments in education and outreach initiatives. PIR also is establishing a .ORG Impact Awards program to recognize the incredible work of organizations across the globe, and creating a PIR Grants Program to connect PIR with highly motivated individuals and groups with mutual aspirations to help them further their missions.

To stay up to date on the latest activity from Public Interest Registry please visit https://pir.org/. You can also find the full 2018 Annual Report, here.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry is a nonprofit corporation that operates the .ORG top-level domain — the world's third largest "generic" top-level domain with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. As an advocate for collaboration, safety and security on the internet, Public Interest Registry's mission is to educate and enable the global noncommercial community to use the internet more effectively, and to take a leadership position among internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. Public Interest Registry was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA.

