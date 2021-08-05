Public Interest Registry Welcomes Applications for its Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR) today announced that it is accepting applications for up to five seats on its Advisory Council, which is composed of leaders and activists from a broad spectrum of mission-driven organizations around the world.

The Advisory Council helps PIR in its mission to create more and stronger mission-driven organizations by representing the voice of the .ORG Community and serving as intermediaries between end users and PIR on everything from technical to policy to social issues affecting the Internet. The PIR Advisory Council also provides input and recommendations for new registry strategies, policies, services, and education initiatives to meet the needs of the .ORG Community.

PIR Advisory Council members also reflect a diversity of subject matter areas including, but not limited to, educational, artistic, cultural, human rights, political, religious, and scientific sectors. No two members of the Council will be from the same organization, and PIR will work toward the selection of a globally diverse representation of small, medium, and large organizations.

The members are selected by the PIR Board of Directors in accordance with the Advisory Council Charter. All seats are for annual terms of up to three years. The positions are voluntary but do include funded travel to PIR's Reston, VA headquarters for one of the four meetings throughout the year.

New members must have demonstrated commitment to the responsible, ethical, and effective use of the Internet. Domain industry experience is also desirable. Strong English communications skills are preferred as the Council will convene and communicate in English.

The call for PIR Advisory Council applications opens August 6, 2021. Interested individuals can nominate themselves or other candidates. Expressions of interest and qualifications, one to three references, and biographical information highlighting relevant experience, expertise, and contact information must be submitted by October 8, 2021.

New members will be notified of their acceptance by November 19, 2021.

For more information on the PIR Advisory Council and to submit an application, please visit https://thenew.org/org-people/about-pir/team/advisory-council/nominations-for-the-pir-advisory-council.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.5 million domain names registered worldwide.

PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA.

.ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for mission-driven organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas.

PIR believes that more mission-driven organizations make our communities a better place.

Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

Media contact:

Scott Gerber

[email protected]

+1 (408) 202-4255

SOURCE Public Interest Registry

