Public Interest Registry Welcomes Applications for its Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR) today announced that it is accepting applications for up to five seats on its Advisory Council, which is composed of leaders and activists from a broad spectrum of mission-driven organizations around the world.

The Advisory Council helps PIR in its mission to create more and stronger mission-driven organizations by representing the voice of the .ORG Community as well as serving as intermediaries between end users and PIR on everything from technical to policy to social issues affecting the Internet. The PIR Advisory Council also provides input and recommendations for new registry strategies, policies, services, and education initiatives to meet the needs of the .ORG Community.

PIR Advisory Council members also reflect a diversity of subject matter areas including, but not limited to, educational, artistic, cultural, human rights, political, religious, and scientific sectors. No two members of the Council will be from the same organization, and PIR will work toward the selection of a globally diverse representation of small, medium, and large organizations.

The members are approved by the PIR Board of Directors in accordance with the Advisory Council Charter. All seats are for annual terms of one to three years. The positions are voluntary, but have included funded travel to PIR's Reston, VA headquarters for one of the four scheduled meetings throughout the year.

New members must have demonstrated commitment to the responsible, ethical, and effective use of the Internet. Domain industry experience is also desirable. Strong English communications skills are preferred as the Council will convene and communicate in English.

The call for PIR Advisory Council applications opens July 21, 2022. Interested individuals can nominate themselves or other candidates here . Expressions of interest and qualifications, one to three references, and biographical information highlighting relevant experience, expertise, and contact information must be submitted by September 30, 2022.

New members will be notified of their acceptance by November 11, 2022.

For more information on the PIR Advisory Council and to submit an application, please visit https://thenew.org/org-people/about-pir/team/advisory-council/nominations-for-the-pir-advisory-council/ .

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a non-profit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.6 million domain names registered worldwide. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

