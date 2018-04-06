Mr. Michael Reininger, Chief Executive Officer-Qiddiya, commented, "by partnering with a global leader in this sector, we know that we are going to deliver something exceptional that will enrich the daily lives of those living here. With nearly two thirds of the Saudi population under the age of 35, there is a huge appetite in the Kingdom for theme parks such as this one, as well as the other sporting and cultural facilities that Qiddiya will offer." Mr. David McKillips, President of Six Flags International Development Company, also commented, "Innovation is synonymous with the Six Flags brand, and our international licensing business provides a unique opportunity to continue our strong global growth. We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian market and look forward to collaborating with PIF to create a world-class entertainment destination for Saudi's young and dynamic population."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-investment-fund-announces-agreement-with-six-flags-300625810.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office