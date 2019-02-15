Public invited to 3rd Annual PA Wilds Buyer's Market featuring regionally-made products

CLARION, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to attend the 3rd annual PA Wilds Conservation Shop Buyer's Market from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019. The trade show will be held in the Gemmell Student Complex Multi-Purpose Room at Clarion University.

"This one-day trade show provides the perfect opportunity to find quality wares, gifts, foods and beverages that were crafted in the Pennsylvania Wilds," said Libby Bloomquist, who oversees the PA Wilds Conservation Shop. "This event allows the public to shop for products from artisans who may be from more remote locations in the Wilds that they may not normally have access to."

The trade show format brings a variety of products together in one location and allows buyers to browse products and make selections on the spot.

A separate wholesale showcase will be available to registered retailers from 9 a.m. to noon. Retailers who register by February 18 will be admitted for free.

Hosted by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship and the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania (WCO), in partnership with the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, the Buyer's Market is a "made local, sell local" themed event.

Exhibitors at the event are juried artisans who participate in the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania, a network of creative makers and entrepreneurs living and making products in the 12.5-county Pennsylvania Wilds region.

For more information about the Buyer's Market and products that will be available on site, visit: http://wildscopa.org/Buyers-Market .

About The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania

The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania (WCO) is proud to be building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Pennsylvania Wilds. The aim of the WCO is to help creative makers and businesses network, learn from each other, and bring products to market that reflect the region's natural beauty, bounty and rural traditions, while giving an economic boost to its communities. The WCO is a program of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, a regional non-profit, serving the counties of Warren, Forest, Elk, Potter, McKean, Tioga, Clinton, Lycoming, Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Clarion and Northern Centre. Details about the WCO can be found at http://wildscopa.org/join-us .

SOURCE PA Wilds Center

