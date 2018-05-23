Public Invited to Allure Medical to Benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Medical in Shelby Township (8180 - 26 mile road, 3rd floor) is excited to invite you to a spectacular silent auction and basket raffle event on Wednesday, May 30th from 6 to 8 pm to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There will be over $150,000 in unique prizes to bid on, including Allure Medical renowned procedures like the amazing magic lifts and FDA approved cool sculpting with many more. Also featured at Allure Medical's silent auction will be one of a kind "Nights out on the Town" in Detroit, dinner party at Capital Grill and lots of other fun and entertaining gifts and ideas. All proceeds go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society whose mission is to cure Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and Melanoma. In addition to improve quality of life for patients and families, your donations will also help Allure Medical fund lifesaving therapies and treatments for those afflicted by this disease. For more information contact Natalie Buscemi at (586) 524-7987.