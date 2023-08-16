Public Invited to September 19 Meeting of International Kootenay Lake Board of Control in Nelson, B.C.

NELSON, BC and BONNERS FERRY, ID, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The annual meeting of the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control will be held Tuesday, September 19, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. (PDT) in Nelson, British Columbia. The public is encouraged to attend.

This meeting is regarding the regulation of Kootenay Lake and the operation of Corra Linn Dam under the International Joint Commission's Orders of Approval.

Board members will present information on Kootenay Lake water level management, board initiatives and hear comments from the public regarding the board's activities.

The meeting will be held in the upstairs boardroom at the Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce's Visitor Information Center, located at 91 Baker St. in Nelson, B.C.

Those unable to attend in person may join online to participate via the Zoom platform. Please register online to attend the webinar. No registration is required for in-person participation, although attendees are encouraged to sign in at the door.

Everyone who plans to participate is encouraged to submit questions to the board before the meeting via an online contact form. There also will be an opportunity to ask questions at the meeting.

For additional information on the board, visit ijc.org/en/klbc.

Quick Facts
  • Annual meetings of the International Kootenay Lake Board of Control normally alternate each year between Nelson, British Columbia, and Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

  • The board is led by Canadian Section Chair Evan Friesenhan and US Section Chair Col. Kathryn Sanborn.

  • Subscribe to receive periodic email updates on hydrologic conditions for the Kootenay basin, annual public meeting announcements and special projects in the basin at eepurl.com/ivl4jo.

