Public Invited to Support HBCUs and Their Students via Second UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® this Weekend

The second UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® aims to raise funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve with the help of individuals, corporations and other group donors. Participants will be able to walk, run, cycle and dance safely while having fun and raising money for UNCF.

The virtual show will feature celebrity appearances by Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Ian Smith and others, and will culminate with a performance by DJ MC Lyte.

The Walk program will begin streaming live online at 11 a.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT/11 a.m. PDT on Saturday, Sept. 18, and on-demand immediately following the premiere until Sept. 30.

Given the current uptick in COVID-19 cases and racial hate incidents across the United States, the need for donations to ensure students of color can get to and through college successfully is greater than ever.

"During our 77 years and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of colors, fueling their progress," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. "Throughout the last year, we have seen an enormity of racial division and strife, which has been compounded for our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to find ourselves at a crossroads where the needs of our students and the demands on our member HBCUs are larger than ever before.

"I've said this before, and I'll say it again: We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. Donations are urgently needed to ensure our next generation of American doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—pandemic frontliners—can get to college, succeed and graduate. We invite everyone to register and join our National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all."

Current national sponsors of the UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® are The Coca-Cola Company, Global Payments, Spotify, Wellington Management, Arch, Bayer, Colgate, and Lowe's. The digital fundraiser also will honor local supporters and highlight UNCF students.



Registration for the event is open to the public. Please go to UNCF.org/NationalWalk to register or for more information. Also follow the event on social media @UNCF #LACEUP4UNCF #UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

