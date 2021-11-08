Public Key Infrastructure Market to Reach $14.49 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 26.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Public Key Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware Module, Solution, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global public key infrastructure industry was pegged at $1.40 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in applications of public key infrastructure and increase in number of cyber fraud attempts have boosted the growth of the global public key infrastructure market. However, high installation and maintenance costs and heavy network overhead and bandwidth requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased cyber-attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic and growing awareness about data privacy amongst users are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for public key infrastructure due to rise in web and online engagement.

Moreover, organizations demanded security solutions to secure their online business operations and consumer data.

The pandemic compelled several brick-and-mortar store-based business to adopt online platforms, which increased the demand for public key infrastructure.

The services segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By component, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, as they offer support for the right functioning of software solutions. However, the hardware security modules segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global public key infrastructure market, owing to rise in the frequency and complexity of data security threats.

The cloud segment dominated the market

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global public key infrastructure industry, owing to paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models. However, the on-premise segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in need to ensure continuous compliance of data security across the enterprise. However, the global public key infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption rate of public key infrastructure solutions and services, increase in trust on online seller and customers, and surge sin instance of malware and file-based attacks.

Major market players

Thales

Digicert

Entrust datacard

Microsoft

Manageengine

Hid global

Amazon web services

Google

Appviewx

Venafi

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

