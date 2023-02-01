Public key infrastructure (PKI) grow by 19.86% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Stringent regulations for data protection will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 01, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public key infrastructure (PKI) market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Ascerti, CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Encryption Consulting LLC, Enigma Bridge, Entrust Corp., Futurex, GlobalSign Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Keyfactor, PKI Solutions Inc., Realia Technologies SL, Sectigo Ltd., Securemetric Bhd, Securosys SA, SSL.com, Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., Wisekey International Holding AG, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (BFSI, Government and defense, IT and telecom, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The public key infrastructure (PKI) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the public key infrastructure (PKI) market was valued at USD 1,243.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 695.36 million. The public key infrastructure (PKI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,208.75 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 23.28% according to Technavio.
Public key infrastructure (PKI) market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Ascerti - The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as ADSS Server and ADSS Web RA.
CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. – The company offers public key infrastructure solutions through its CETIS modular e-Government platform.
DigiCert Inc. – The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as DigiCert Enterprise PKI Manager.
eMudhra Ltd. - The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as securing the Internet of Things using public key infrastructure.
Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market – Market dynamics
Major drivers -
- Stringent regulations for data protection
- Growth of the IoT device ecosystem
- Increasing adoption of digital signatures by enterprises
Key challenges –
- Implementation and management challenges associated with PKI
- Security concerns associated with PKI
- Interoperability issues associated with PKI
What are the key data covered in this public key infrastructure (PKI) market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of public key infrastructure (PKI) market vendors.
Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.28%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6,208.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.86
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ascerti, CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Encryption Consulting LLC, Enigma Bridge, Entrust Corp., Futurex, GlobalSign Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Keyfactor, PKI Solutions Inc., Realia Technologies SL, Sectigo Ltd., Securemetric Bhd, Securosys SA, SSL.com, Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and Wisekey International Holding AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ascerti
- Exhibit 116: Ascerti - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Ascerti - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Ascerti - Key offerings
- 12.4 CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 DigiCert Inc.
- Exhibit 122: DigiCert Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: DigiCert Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: DigiCert Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 eMudhra Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: eMudhra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: eMudhra Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: eMudhra Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Enigma Bridge
- Exhibit 128: Enigma Bridge - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Enigma Bridge - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Enigma Bridge - Key offerings
- 12.8 Entrust Corp.
- Exhibit 131: Entrust Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Entrust Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Futurex
- Exhibit 135: Futurex - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Futurex - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Futurex - Key offerings
- 12.10 GlobalSign Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: GlobalSign Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: GlobalSign Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: GlobalSign Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Keyfactor
- Exhibit 146: Keyfactor - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Keyfactor - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Keyfactor - Key offerings
- 12.13 Sectigo Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Sectigo Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Sectigo Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Sectigo Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
- Exhibit 152: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Key offerings
- 12.15 Thales Group
- Exhibit 155: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 12.16 Unisys Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Unisys Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Unisys Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Unisys Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Wisekey International Holding AG
- Exhibit 164: Wisekey International Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Wisekey International Holding AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Wisekey International Holding AG - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
