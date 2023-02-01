Public key infrastructure (PKI) grow by 19.86% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Stringent regulations for data protection will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public key infrastructure (PKI) market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Ascerti, CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Encryption Consulting LLC, Enigma Bridge, Entrust Corp., Futurex, GlobalSign Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Keyfactor, PKI Solutions Inc., Realia Technologies SL, Sectigo Ltd., Securemetric Bhd, Securosys SA, SSL.com, Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., Wisekey International Holding AG, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (BFSI, Government and defense, IT and telecom, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The public key infrastructure (PKI) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the public key infrastructure (PKI) market was valued at USD 1,243.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 695.36 million. The public key infrastructure (PKI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,208.75 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 23.28% according to Technavio.

Public key infrastructure (PKI) market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Ascerti - The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as ADSS Server and ADSS Web RA.

CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. – The company offers public key infrastructure solutions through its CETIS modular e-Government platform.

DigiCert Inc. – The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as DigiCert Enterprise PKI Manager.

eMudhra Ltd. - The company offers public key infrastructure solutions such as securing the Internet of Things using public key infrastructure.

Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market – Market dynamics

Major drivers -

Stringent regulations for data protection

Growth of the IoT device ecosystem

Increasing adoption of digital signatures by enterprises

Key challenges –

Implementation and management challenges associated with PKI

Security concerns associated with PKI

Interoperability issues associated with PKI

What are the key data covered in this public key infrastructure (PKI) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the public key infrastructure (PKI) market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of public key infrastructure (PKI) market vendors.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,208.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ascerti, CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd., DigiCert Inc., eMudhra Ltd., Encryption Consulting LLC, Enigma Bridge, Entrust Corp., Futurex, GlobalSign Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Keyfactor, PKI Solutions Inc., Realia Technologies SL, Sectigo Ltd., Securemetric Bhd, Securosys SA, SSL.com, Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, Unisys Corp., and Wisekey International Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global public key infrastructure (PKI) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027



Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ascerti

Exhibit 116: Ascerti - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ascerti - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Ascerti - Key offerings

12.4 CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd.

Exhibit 119: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: CETIS FLEX Flexible Packaging and Labels Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 DigiCert Inc.

Exhibit 122: DigiCert Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: DigiCert Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: DigiCert Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 eMudhra Ltd.

Exhibit 125: eMudhra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: eMudhra Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: eMudhra Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Enigma Bridge

Exhibit 128: Enigma Bridge - Overview



Exhibit 129: Enigma Bridge - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Enigma Bridge - Key offerings

12.8 Entrust Corp.

Exhibit 131: Entrust Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Entrust Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Entrust Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Entrust Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Futurex

Exhibit 135: Futurex - Overview



Exhibit 136: Futurex - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Futurex - Key offerings

12.10 GlobalSign Ltd.

Exhibit 138: GlobalSign Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: GlobalSign Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: GlobalSign Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Keyfactor

Exhibit 146: Keyfactor - Overview



Exhibit 147: Keyfactor - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Keyfactor - Key offerings

12.13 Sectigo Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Sectigo Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Sectigo Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Sectigo Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB

Exhibit 152: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Overview



Exhibit 153: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB - Key offerings

12.15 Thales Group

Exhibit 155: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 156: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.16 Unisys Corp.

Exhibit 159: Unisys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Unisys Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Unisys Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wisekey International Holding AG

Exhibit 164: Wisekey International Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Wisekey International Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Wisekey International Holding AG - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

