Public Knowledge® combines three national management consulting firms to offer deeper and broader expertise

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three national management consulting firms merged to become Public Knowledge® to offer deeper and broader expertise and additional service offerings. On January 1, 2021, Public Knowledge, LLC merged with the Center for System Integrity (CSI) and the Center for the Support of Families (CSF), collectively known as SLI Government Solutions (SLI), to form Public Knowledge®.

"It has been exhilarating to create one cohesive firm to best assist our clients. Public Knowledge® brings together three top-performing companies dedicated to solving tough problems and thriving in complex environments for government agencies and beyond," expressed Public Knowledge® CEO, Steve Esposito.

CSI expand IT consulting capacity for project oversight, quality assurance, independent verification and validation, testing, and security assessments. CSF brings provides service delivery system analysis and proven strategies that improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of client programs in children and families. Public Knowledge, LLC remains a national management consulting firm known for putting people at the center of their methodologies.

Public Knowledge® is focusing on Programs, People, and Systems when serving clients across the Nation.

"We exist to serve our clients. This has been at the heart of our company since day one and continues to be our focus. We want to leave each person, program, community, and the world better than when we started. As a bigger management consulting firm, we can do this on a larger scale," shared Public Knowledge® President, Stacey Obrecht.

In addition to the formation of Public Knowledge®, the management consulting firm is part of GLI Group International family of companies. The GLI Group, is a leading Assurance, Testing, Inspections and Certifications (ATIC) organization of complementary businesses operating globally. This expansive network of expertise will further assist Public Knowledge® in providing services for decades to come.

Public Knowledge® is a national management consulting firm focused on Programs, People, and Systems. We exist to empower our clients to solve tough problems and thrive in complex situations. For more than 30 years, we have helped our clients achieve their goals by understanding their needs and their objectives as a foundation to our problem-solving process. Our goal is to provide our clients with unparalleled service and act as their catalyst for positive outcomes. Learn more by visiting Pubknow.com.

