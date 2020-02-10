Public Knowledge Names Two New Officers

"Stacey has a history of highly effective leadership at Public Knowledge and before, and a keen interest in the business development and growth of the firm. She will be focused on the integration of Public Knowledge and SLI Government Solutions, continuing to build strong relationships with key partners and clients, and innovation across our service offerings and practice model," said James R. Maida, President and CEO of the GLI Group. "Kristin has been with Public Knowledge for close to 20 years, and there is no better person to run the day to day operations effectively and with her depth of knowledge in the industry."

Prior to becoming CEO, Obrecht served as Public Knowledge's Professional Practice Officer, and she has played a key role in the firm's growth over the last seven years. She has 20 years of project management experience and served as the Marketing Director at Public Knowledge for four years before becoming an Officer. She is also a licensed attorney, certified Child Welfare Law Specialist, and certified Project Management Professional. She currently serves as a national expert on child welfare and juvenile courts and has led key planning and procurement projects for the firm.

"Along with Kristin, I am excited to lead our firm and support the talented consultants that work for us," said Obrecht. "It is truly the most brilliant and dedicated group of people I've had the chance to work with. I look forward to preserving our exceptional employee experience, crafting a workplace environment for the future, and most importantly continuing to provide the highest service to our clients."

Sparks has been with Public Knowledge for close to 20 years and is experienced in consulting to public-sector clients involved with health care and financial programs and payment systems. She specializes in independent verification and validation (IV&V), quality assurance, process improvement and project management coaching on system and policy implementation projects. She also has extensive experience with health and human services systems. She has worked on several projects for transportation, environmental quality, administrative rules, and other government agencies. She has been a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) since 2005.

As COO, Sparks will work with Public Knowledge leaders, project managers and staff to ensure company profitability through scope, resource and expense management while delivering exceptional service to clients. In coordination with Obrecht, she will build and maintain client relationships to ensure expectations for quality results are achieved.

