Public Meeting Apimec SP 2018 - Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

SAO PAULO, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management of Itaú Unibanco is pleased to invite you to the presentation of the bank's results and strategy to stockholders, investors and those interested in capital markets.

Wednesday, 12th of September at 2:00 p.m. (local time)



Hotel Unique • Espaço de Eventos



Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 4700 • Jardim Paulista • São Paulo



Valet parking available.

The presentation will be broadcast on the website



www.itau.com.br/investor-relations



with simultaneous translation in English.



To confirm your attendance, please send an e-mail to



itau@apimec2018.com.br or call 0800 770 01 60

Please access the Investor Relations website for further information.



www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Related Links

http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

