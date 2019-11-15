PUBLIC NOTICE: UL Warns of Fire Extinguishers bearing Counterfeit UL and ULC Marks (Release 19PN-20)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL LLC and Underwriters Laboratories of Canada Inc. (ULC) that the fire extinguishers identified below bear counterfeit UL and ULC Marks and counterfeit references to UL certification for United States and Canada. They have not been evaluated by UL or ULC to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Although the fire extinguishers bear the "AMEREX","BADGER","BUCKEYE" and "KIDDE" brands, these fire extinguishers were not manufactured by these companies. See below for identification.

Name of Product: EXTINTORES CAPELO Fire extinguisher

Manufacturer: EXTINTORES CAPELO

Remedy: UL recommends removing these products from service.

Identification on the Product:

EXTINTORES

CAPELO PERU,

G & D E.I.R.L.

CERTIFICACION UL

www.extintorescapeloperu.com

AMEREX

BADGER

Kidde

Identification on the Product:

PHOTOS CAN BE FOUND ON UL.COM

EXTINTORES

CAPELO PERU,

G & D E.I.R.L.

CENTRAL: 521 5011

www.extintorescapeloperu.com

BUCKEYE

AMEREX

PHOTOS CAN BE FOUND ON UL.COM

CLASSIFICATION 10A:120B:C

TESTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ANSI/UL 299 AND ANSI/UL 711

TESTE CONFORMENENT AUX CAN/ULC-S504 AND CAN/ULC-S508

PROBADO BAJO LA NORMA ANSI/UL 299 Y ANSI/UL 711

EX2480

Known to be distributed in Peru. May have been distributed in other areas.

