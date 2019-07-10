Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest independent upstream oil and gas-focused investor conferences—The Oil & Gas Conference®—will take place Aug. 11-14, 2019, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel.

The event is EnerCom's 24th annual Denver investment conference. At this year's conference, c-level leadership of leading oil and gas companies will present their plans for drilling and completing wells, discuss well results and capital efficiency, and estimate capital expenditures and production for the balance of 2019 and into 2020.

For the buyside investment community, the EnerCom conference provides top level access to oil and gas company c-suites. The four-day conference allows institutional investors to set one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to buyside principals, portfolio managers, CIOs and securities analysts. Individual company meeting requests must be made in advance as part of the online conference registration process.

The publicly traded companies that make up the exclusive group of energy producers and oilfield service and royalty companies at the EnerCom conference represent a combined total of:

$158 billion market capitalization;

market capitalization; $207 billion enterprise value;

enterprise value; 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent production per day; and

19 billion barrels of proved reserves.

By way of comparison to EnerCom's 2017 conference, total market cap for the 2019 public company group is 34% higher than combined market cap of the 2017 presenters as of August 2017; enterprise value for the 2019 presenting companies is 26% higher than it was for the 2017 public companies; and oil equivalent production for the 2019 presenting companies is 47% higher than combined production for the 2017 presenting upstream companies.

Presenting companies represent oil and gas operations in all of North America's shale basins, Latin America's conventional oil plays, the Gulf of Mexico and other international oil and gas plays. The EnerCom conference is a convenient way for portfolio managers and analysts to see approximately 85+ oil and gas companies together at a single venue where informal networking and one-on-one access to company management is part of the conference experience.

A sample of the companies that are scheduled to present Aug. 12-14, 2019 at the 2019 EnerCom conference include:

W&T Offshore, Inc. – (NYSE: WTI) – E&P with 30 years' operating history in the Gulf of Mexico . W&T has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters, for a total of 366,000 net acres on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and approximately 117,000 net acres of GOM deepwater. W&T's total Q1 production was 33.4 MBOEPD. In late June, W&T announced its acquisition of ExxonMobil's interests and operatorship in the eastern region of the Gulf of Mexico , offshore Alabama , as well as related onshore treating facilities, for $200 million , financed with cash and its revolver. The assets being acquired from ExxonMobil produced almost 20,000 BOEPD in Q1.

The complete daily schedule of presenters is posted on the website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). The conference investor presentations begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m.

Online Registration is Open for EnerCom's 24TH Annual The Oil & Gas Conference®: Buyside investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event through the conference website registration page.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2019 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private oil and gas companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada. A work-in-progress list of the 2019 presenting companies will be updated on the conference website.

How to Hear the Luncheon Speakers: Completing online registration well in advance of The Oil & Gas Conference® will provide your best chance to gain insight from Occidental Petroleum SVP and chief financial officer Cedric Burgher, Continental Resources Chairman and CEO Harold Hamm, and global supermajor Eni, SpA VP of North America Investor Relations Andrew Lees.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. In 2018, EnerCom arranged and managed more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests.

How to Register: Investment professionals and oil and gas companies may register for the event through the conference website.

EnerCom History and Sponsors: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.

Global sponsors of EnerCom's conferences are Netherland, Sewell & Associates; and Drillinginfo. Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 24 include CIBC; Credit Agricole CIB; McGriff, Seibels & Williams; Haynes and Boone; Moss Adams; PNC; Preng & Associates; Bank of America Merrill Lynch; DNB Bank ASA; Holland & Hart; MUFG; Petrie Partners; SMBC; and Wells Fargo.

About EnerCom, Inc.

Since 1994 EnerCom, Inc. has developed into a nationally recognized management consultancy advising oil and gas industry clients on corporate strategy, asset valuations, investor relations, media relations, external communications and visual communications design.

EnerCom offers investor relations consulting and it produces and publishes numerous data products and external communications tools for public energy companies and oil and gas investors including:

Investor relations consulting services and investor roadshows specific to the oil and gas industry – contact Aaron Vandeford 303-296-8834 EXT: 222

Corporate annual reports, oil and gas company websites, custom stratigraphic and subsurface illustrations, company investor presentations – contact Aaron Vandeford

Oil & Gas 360® - an online daily industry financial news portal – advertising or company-wide subscriptions contact Ken Caiani 303-296-8834 EXT: 227

Digital marketing services and lead generation for oilfield service and technology companies – contact Ken Caiani

Headquartered in Denver, with senior consultants in Dallas, EnerCom uses the team approach for delivering its wide range of services to public and private companies, large and small, operating in the global exploration and production, OilService, capital markets, and associated advanced-technology industries. EnerCom's professionals have more than 170 years of industry and business experience and a proven track record of success.

EnerCom's upcoming oil and gas investment conferences include:

EnerCom Denver (The Oil & Gas Conference®) – August 11-14, 2019

EnerCom Dallas – March 4-5, 2020

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com .

For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to info@nsai-petro.com.

Drillinginfo

Drillinginfo delivers business-critical insights to the energy, power, and commodities markets. Its state-of-the-art SaaS platform offers sophisticated technology, powerful analytics, and industry-leading data. Drillinginfo's solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream markets, empowering exploration and production (E&P), oilfield services, midstream, utilities, trading and risk, and capital markets companies to be more collaborative, efficient, and competitive. Drillinginfo delivers actionable intelligence over mobile, web, and desktop to analyze and reduce risk, conduct competitive benchmarking, and uncover market insights. Drillinginfo serves over 5,000 companies globally from its Austin, Texas headquarters and has more than 1,000 employees.

For more information visit drillinginfo.com

CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with a reputation as a strong, reliable banking partner focused on delivering customized products and services built on innovative thinking and leading technology.

Through our major business units – Canadian Personal & Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking & Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking & Wealth Management and Capital Markets – our more than 45,000 employees provide a full range of financial products and services to 10 million clients around the world.

With offices throughout North America and other major financial centers, we are widely recognized as a strong global financial institution with more than $634 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $50 billion. We are rated A+ by Standard & Poor's, Aa2 by Moody's Investor Service and AA- by Fitch Ratings.

Our dedicated industry specialists based in Houston, New York, Calgary, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney draw on the breadth of our capabilities to support firms across the entire energy value chain. From credit commitments, A&D advisory, M&A, and capital markets, we help our clients achieve their objectives and unlock value across a range of market conditions.

Visit www.cibccm.com/energy to learn more about CIBC Capital Markets and our energy capabilities.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is the corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world's eighth largest bank by total assets (The Banker, July 2014). Crédit Agricole CIB offers its clients a comprehensive range of products and services in capital markets, brokerage, investment banking, structured finance, corporate banking, and international private banking.

With headquarters in New York City, and U.S. offices in Houston and Chicago, Credit Agricole CIB Americas offers its corporate and institutional clients financial products and services and made-to-order structuring, origination and distribution, through both its banking unit Credit Agricole CIB, and the full-service broker-dealer Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., which is a member of the NYSE and NASD. Credit Agricole CIB is also present in Montreal, Canada, and in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

The Energy Industry represents the single largest concentration of industry exposure at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, whose specialty focus dates back over 100 years. Our Energy practice for North America, located in Houston, focuses on all segments of the business and covers it on a truly global basis.

For more information, visit www.ca-cib.com.

McGriff, Seibels & Williams

As one of the most progressive insurance brokerage firms in the United States, McGriff, Seibels & Williams leads the way with innovative programs to protect our clients' financial interests.

Our experienced professionals work with some of the world's largest corporations to design state-of-the-art solutions for a full range of needs "…from property and casualty exposures…to employee benefits, life and pension plans…to financial services and surety products…to specialty insurance programs."

Our philosophy of personal service and attention to individual needs puts the client at the top of our organizational chart. We work to make each relationship a long-term partnership that continues to grow in value.

For more information please visit mcgriff.com.

Haynes and Boone

Haynes and Boone, LLP is an energy-focused corporate law firm, providing a full spectrum of legal services to our clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. We serve energy clients from our offices in Texas, Colorado, New York, California, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai. We work as a team representing U.S. and foreign public and private companies engaged in the dynamic day-to-day work of finding and extracting oil and gas, and the banks, investment funds and other investors that support them.

Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen understands the U.S. and international physical and financial energy markets, and the firm has been helping operators and lenders complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. With more than 600 attorneys, Haynes and Boone is ranked among the largest law firms in the nation by The National Law Journal, and our energy lawyers have been ranked by publications such as Best Lawyers in America, Chambers and Partners and Who's Who in Energy.

For more info, please visit www.haynesboone.com.

Moss Adams LLP

For more than 30 years, Hein & Associates has been recognized throughout the industry as a leading oil and gas accounting and advisory firm. In late 2017, Hein combined with Moss Adams LLP, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, creating a $600 million middle-market accounting/tax/audit leader in the western U.S. with a strong oil & gas practice group.

With more than 2,900 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, Moss Adams works with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development—from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition. Today, we help over 2,300 companies doing business in more than 100 countries and territories.

For more information, please contact Joe Blice, Partner, National Practice Leader, Oil & Gas, CPA joe.blice@mossadams.com, (972) 687-7818.

Moss Adams LLP provides details at https://www.mossadams.com/home .

PNC Financial Services Group

PNC is one of the largest, best-regarded and best-capitalized financial services companies in the country, with approximately $325 billion in assets and offices in 33 states, Canada and the United Kingdom. PNC's Energy Group, headed by Tom Byargeon, is a significant capital and service provider to energy companies, with approximately $6.5 billion in commitments to the industry. The Energy office in Houston houses a team with extensive experience and deep relationships across the entire energy supply chain. This group also offers strategic corporate finance advice and delivers PNC's comprehensive set of solutions and capabilities, including commodity and interest rate hedging, debt capital markets, loan syndications, treasury management, asset securitization, equipment finance and institutional investments.

For more information, please contact Tom Byargeon at 713-353-8782 or tom.byargeon@pnc.com. You can also visit www.pnc.com.

Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. Its number one priority is to assist clients with their executive selection, organization development, and human resource needs by providing the highest quality service. Preng's record of accomplishment is directly attributable to their experienced staff, worldwide network of industry contacts, proven search methodology, and high standards of professionalism. Preng has conducted over 3000 searches for board, executive, management, and professional positions in its 35-year history and has the highest success and repeat client track record.

Preng's practice is based on the premise that the search process is most effective when conducted by professionals with significant search industry experience. The company has earned a reputation for combining professional search disciplines with an in-depth industry and market understanding and has succeeded in some of the industry's most challenging and high-profile searches. Preng's international reach allows it to effectively conduct global engagements; and as a member of the Association of Executive Search Consultants, Preng practices and promotes its high standards of conduct and professionalism.

For more information about Preng & Associates, contact Charles Carpenter, Partner at 713-243-2610 or ccarpenter@preng.com.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Oil and Gas Group

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) Oil and Gas practice is comprised of a global team of bankers dedicated to covering the energy industry, dating back to the 1920s when Texas predecessor banks pioneered reserve-based lending. The practice includes an experienced in-house Petroleum Engineering team with over 150 years of combined experience. With one of the only full-service financial energy platforms in the industry, the BofAML oil and gas team manages significant capital commitments in the energy sector with dedicated bankers based in Calgary, Denver, Dallas, Houston, London and New York.

The BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research platform offers clients access to information and actionable ideas on stocks, bonds, economics and investment strategies. With approximately 700 analysts in more than 20 countries, we offer our clients knowledge about economic and business developments that are having an impact on the markets, so that they can work with their financial advisors to make the most of opportunities. BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research was ranked No. 1 for the fourth consecutive year on the 2014 list of Top Global Research Firms, Institutional Investor.

DNB ASA

DNB is Norway's largest financial services provider, with total assets approaching $400 billion. The bank has for years been a major provider of capital to the oil & gas industry, growing up literally side by side with the highly prolific fields developed in the Norwegian Sector of the North Sea. The Oslo Energy Office maintains a global financing strategy and serves this market through multiple offices around the world including Houston, London and Singapore.

Energy Americas, based in Houston, comprises approximately 20 seasoned energy finance professionals. Aside from facilitating the bank's global business strategies, the office concentrates primarily on serving middle market and larger customers in the four principal oil & gas sectors — upstream, midstream, downstream and service — as well as in Power and Renewables. The bank offers a variety of financial products, from traditional oil & gas reserve financing, to longer-term capital markets transactions and merger/acquisition advisory services through its broker-dealer arm, DNB Markets, Inc. Ancillary service capabilities include cash management/depository services, as well as commodity and interest rate hedging.

For information on DNB's energy services, please visit the DNB energy website .

Holland & Hart

Holland & Hart's oil and gas clients include the major, large independent producers and small to medium sized independents.

The Mountain West is one of the nation's leading oil and gas producing regions, and we are the only law firm with established oil and gas lawyers in every state in the region. We provide clients broad-based, in-depth industry knowledge and legal capabilities by local practitioners who have long-standing professional relationships with decision makers in each of the Mountain West states.

We assist clients at every stage of the oil and gas business, from upstream activities including exploration, production, secondary and tertiary recovery, to midstream gathering and processing activities; and to downstream elements including refining, pipelines, local distribution, marketing, and Federal and State utility regulation. Within each segment of the oil and gas business, Holland & Hart's regional team has experience providing representation every step of the way.

For details, please contact Lisa Adelberg in the Denver office: (303) 295-8148.

MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has been a leading provider of banking services to the oil and gas industry in the Americas for more than 30 years, consistently ranking in the Top 10 Lead Arrangers and Top 10 Bond Arrangers in the Thomson Reuters Oil and Gas League Tables.

We support clients across the industry—from regional exploration and production to global diversified services companies—that benefit from our focused approach, strong execution, and customized services. Whether you are looking to expand existing reserves, make an acquisition, or streamline operations, we can support your growth with services, including: underwriting and syndications; U.S./Canadian cross-border funding; securities underwriting and placements; leasing and tax equity financing; and commodities, interest rate, and foreign exchange risk management.

For more information, visit: www.mufgamericas.com/oil-gas.

Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

For more information please refer to petrie.com.

SMBC

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) is a core member of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), a Tokyo-based bank holding company that is ranked among the largest 25 banks globally by assets under management.

SMBC Americas Division, with more than 2,500 employees, oversees operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and South America. We work across SMFG to offer corporate and institutional clients sophisticated and comprehensive financial services around the globe.

SMBC's roots in Japan trace back more than 400 years to 1590. The Americas Division of SMBC has more than a century of experience in the United States, beginning when the San Francisco branch of Sumitomo Bank was established in 1919. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE: SMFG) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010.

For more information please visit the corporate website: www.smbcgroup.com/americas/group-companies/

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a nationwide, diversified, community-based financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,700 locations, 12,500 ATMs, and the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 36 countries to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.

The Energy Banking Group, headed by Bart Schouest, provides corporate banking products and services to the energy sector, including upstream, midstream, oilfield services, and diversified industries. With offices in Houston, Dallas, Denver, Calgary, and Aberdeen the group's success is driven by in-depth industry expertise and longstanding relationships with key industry participants. The group has over $45 billion of credit commitments to public and private companies across the upstream, midstream, downstream, services, and power and utilities sectors.

The Energy & Power Investment Banking Group, headed by James Kipp, provides strategic advisory and corporate finance expertise to energy and power clients, including upstream, midstream, oilfield services, downstream, coal and the power & utilities sectors. Areas of focus include equity, equity-linked and debt underwritings, private placements, syndications, and mergers and acquisitions. The Energy & Power Investment Banking Group has offices in Houston and Charlotte.

These teams work together to offer clients industry and product expertise, in addition to sharing their understanding of internal and external forces that drive both industry trends and financial markets. For additional information, contact us at 713-319-1350 or Energy@wellsfargo.com.

