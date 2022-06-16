PUBLIC OPINION STRATEGIES POLL: NEARLY 90% of VOTERS OPPOSE TAXING EMPLOYER-PROVIDED HEALTH INSURANCE

The poll, conducted April 19-28 among registered voters age 21 and older, asked the following question:

As you may know, 180 million Americans, a majority, currently have health insurance through an employer. When employers provide health insurance coverage to their employees and their families, the value of those health care benefits (the portion of premiums paid by the employer) are not subject to federal income or payroll taxes.

Which statement do you agree with more, even if neither describes exactly how you feel?

Employer-provided health insurance should continue to not be taxed because the tax-free status encourages employers to provide high-quality coverage at a more affordable price for workers and their families.

Employer-provided health insurance should be taxed because it would raise federal revenue and reduce the wasteful use of health care services.

The results indicated 77% of voters want to keep employer provided health care coverage tax-free. When voters were required to choose, even if they were unsure, that number rose to 87%.

"The tax incentives for employer-provided health coverage are more than just a great value for working Americans and their families. They also represent a hidden bargain for the federal government itself," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "For every $1 of tax expenditure attributable to these tax incentives, employer plans pay $5.34 in benefits to health plan beneficiaries[1]. This public-private partnership allows the federal government to direct additional resources to more vulnerable populations.

"As lawmakers consider future health care policy initiatives, we urge them to protect and improve upon the employer-provided health insurance system by lowering costs rather than hiking taxes," Klein concluded.

The Alliance to Fight for Health Care is a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. Together, we are working to ensure that employer-provided coverage remains an available and affordable option for working Americans and their families.

