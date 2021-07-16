Public Pricing™ is Revolutionizing the Real Estate Sales Process

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred DeFalco and his company, Public Pricing™ LLC are revolutionizing the real estate sales process through an accelerated selling system over 40 years in the making. DeFalco is revered as one of the most innovative real estate brokers, marketers, and auctioneers in the country. The process he created is the only trademarked non-traditional auction-based collaborative seller and buyer sales system in the industry. In fact, industry experts and customers alike have dubbed it, "The Perfect System."

"Public Pricing™ is a collaborative system that is never adversarial and discloses any and all information to the final buyer to assure integrity throughout the process," says DeFalco. "It's a system of strategy that is perfect in any marketing environment and any situation."

The Public Pricing™ Model Explained

Public Pricing™ comprises a tailored system of strategy, integrity, serious sellers, and full transparency to potential buyers and the public. The final selling price is determined by the public at large, Realtors®, and other real estate professionals within 15 to 30 days, versus months or sometimes years. This system is equal in power to the legal system using judge and jury, leaving the final decision/verdict in the hands of the seller.

It is unjust to sellers to set a listing price of a real estate asset in a vacuum, without obtaining the public's opinion along with numerous professionals and actual written offers.

"Public Pricing™ is not your traditional auction," Fred DeFalco is quick to point out. "Instead, it represents pure market value and specific timing determination."

With Public Pricing™, when the final price is agreed upon among the public and potential buyers, transactions are made smoothly and successfully every time. With a marketing system on steroids and a process that is never adversarial, it makes for the perfect system in any real estate market and/or sales situation.

Properties You Don't Want to Miss

Public Pricing™ has two active listings with bids due soon — North Palm Beach (Lake Park) and a 6.68-acre lot in Vero Beach. The deadline to bid on these properties is July 21st, 2021 — so don't wait! More details and bidding information about these properties can be found by visiting Public Pricing™ online at https://www.publicpricing.com/properties/ .

About Fred DeFalco

Fred DeFalco represents and consults with both individuals and corporate sellers, helping in alternative dispute resolutions and litigation strategies for all types of real estate-based legal matters. In fact, they are a go-to among attorneys seeking advice and assistance for high-end clients in real estate disputes, estate settlements, divorce settlements, bankruptcies, and restructurings.

DeFalco has more than 44 years of experience as a real estate strategist, and his extensive and premeditated approach to real estate strategy is one that he rehearses daily. He holds many certifications and designations, including Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Graduate of Realtors Institute, Council of Real Estate Brokerage Management, Certified International Property Specialist, Council of Residential Specialists, and more. Visit PublicPricing.com today to learn more about the Public Pricing™ model and how it can work for you.

