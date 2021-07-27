Public, Private, or Homeschool? Parents Torn as New School Year Approaches

GRAY, Tenn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School board meetings are overflowing with fervent community members seeking to have their voices heard as districts decide how they will implement the Federal Education Department's Title IX ( US News ). The Biden administration announced in June that Title IX prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, leading state education boards to enforce new policies. While a small minority of school boards are refusing to comply with the new interpretation, the majority are deciding to adopt these new policies. "This year may determine the destiny for your district," warns Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "If you see any form of compliance to policies that go against your values, no matter how small, get your child out of the system." Though refusing to enroll your child in public school in the 2021–22 school year may seem like a bold move, it is one that Gena herself made—never looking back and leading to the development of a successful company now celebrating twenty years of serving homeschooling families.

It is estimated that over 9 million Americans have experienced being homeschooled as of February 2020 (NHERI.org). Evidence points to parents pulling their children from the public school system and actively joining the established homeschooling community. While private school remains an option, the affordability and flexibility of homeschooling cause it to be the popular alternative.

Recently, twenty-one conservative attorney generals stood up against the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX as it references the prohibition of discriminating against anyone based on gender. The attorney generals warned that much confusion will arise within school districts due to the "abrupt pendulum swing between the Biden administration's position and the one the Trump administration had in place just a few months earlier" ( Politico.com ).

This shift is causing an uproar in school board meetings across the nation. Though some conservatives are taking a stand, the battle is only beginning. Schools will look different this fall, and conservative parents have a decision to make. Will they send their children to public school as sheep among wolves while they battle this out, or will they seek another option?

SchoolhouseTeachers.com , a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, has made itself available for those with concerns. Anyone considering home education for students in PreK–12 this fall can receive an entire year of homeschooling completely free when they purchase one year at a deeply discounted rate. Parents are able to join before the school year begins, so they can take a look around the platform and see the 400+ courses available for their family this coming year.

Though many parents are torn about what to do as the new year approaches, the homeschooling community stands with arms open wide, ready to help if they decide to join the movement.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.TheOldSchoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

