Public-Private Partnership Completes Transformation of Atlanta BeltLine's Smart City Corridor and Paves Way for New Development Opportunities

OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology, LLC, a single-source solution for those seeking to build, scale, or future proof their communications infrastructure, announced today the completion of an advanced communications network that transforms 15.8 miles of the Atlanta BeltLine into a smart city corridor. eX² Technology and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI), the entity overseeing the planning and execution of the Atlanta BeltLine vision, entered into a public-private partnership (P3) to design and deploy the communications network consisting of a multi-duct and fiber optic network system.

The underground communications infrastructure creates the foundation for a technology-driven corridor that connects Atlanta with endless advancement opportunities. The Atlanta BeltLine is redefining downtown Atlanta and the 45 in-town neighborhoods that surround the trail system with critical connectivity for homes, businesses, roadways, schools, healthcare facilities, light poles, traffic signals, public safety infrastructure, and more.

"This is a major milestone that assists in the transformation of a smart city corridor, stimulating and promoting the growth of Atlanta communities, e-learning and remote working capabilities and, ultimately, in reducing the digital divide," said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

"We are pleased to complete the installation of the duct and fiber system along the Atlanta BeltLine," said Jay Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer, eX² Technology. "The partnership with the ABI has been a catalyst for network development and has drawn attention from innovative local, national and international companies seeking to expand their services within the greater Atlanta region."

ABI will continue working with eX² Technology on next steps, to include developing wireless solutions along the corridor and launching a commercialization program to lease excess duct, dark fiber and wireless capacity along the Atlanta BeltLine.

"This initiative is part of the city's larger efforts to advance Smart Cities initiatives and maintain its ranking as one of the country's most competitive business destinations," says Tye Hayes, Chief Information Officer for the City of Atlanta. "We are thrilled about the fiber optic network along the Atlanta BeltLine and what it means for bringing greater opportunity to the citizens and businesses of Atlanta."

eX² Technology manages and maintains the communications system as well as serves as ABI's exclusive commercialization partner. The revenues generated through the program are put back into the trail system to support the growth and development of new services for trail users and the downtown community. A local dark fiber network provider and an international content provider are among the first companies to enter into agreements with the Atlanta BeltLine for network assets.

About eX² Technology

eX² Technology is a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure. We provide robust smart city, intelligent transportation, critical infrastructure and private network solutions and services with greater efficiency, less cost and a streamlined acquisition process. eX² specializes in turnkey network design-build-maintain services, network asset commercialization and assisting its customers with unique project financing options.

About the Atlanta BeltLine

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.'s vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive, and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta BeltLine is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing, and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta BeltLine, please visit www.BeltLine.org.

