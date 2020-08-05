Public Relations Leader Propulsion PR Announces Vegan/Plant-Based Specialty Practice

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Propulsion PR, a fast-growing strategic communications agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the expansion of its practice areas with the launch of its vegan/plant-based team, directly aligning with the firm's commitment to representing businesses that work to reduce environmental risks and aim for sustainable growth.

The announcement comes amid a continued plant-based food boom and increase in demand for vegan products as more people begin to recognize the realities of cruelty against animals, the health benefits of embracing a vegan lifestyle, and the current state of the environment.

Propulsion PR's founder, Lucas Seiler, has been vegan for several years and does not publicize non-vegan products in the food and beverage space.

"We've reached a point where we can no longer ignore the negative implications the meat industry and factory farming have on climate change," said Seiler. "Shifting toward plant-based agriculture is a huge step in the right direction for a green economy and a sustainable future. And as a communications company, we have an incredible opportunity to help brands make this a part of their message that unites people and centers around benefits – for our own bodies and the planet."

PR services offered to vegan clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, market expansion and visibility campaigns, content creation, sponsorships and partnerships, event planning, digital media, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Propulsion PR

Propulsion PR is a full-service PR agency in Chicago known for executing innovative campaigns with businesses, issues and initiatives. It represents clients in a variety of industries like Technology, Food & Beverage, Health & Fitness, Lifestyle & Destinations, Legal & Professional Services, Public Affairs, Nonprofit & Social Impact, Crisis Communications and digital strategy.

Media Contact

Vanessa Jacobs

312-340-8576

[email protected]

SOURCE Propulsion PR