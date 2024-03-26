"Public Relations Review Podcast" Among Top One Percent of Podcasts Worldwide in APPLE Rankings

Nashville podcast has guests, listeners from America and multiple foreign nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Relations Review Podcast" proudly announces its exceptional achievement of being included in APPLE Podcast's rankings as being among its top one percent of podcasts worldwide. This accolade solidifies its position as an invaluable resource for public relations professionals seeking insightful content to enhance their daily practice.

Founded by Peter Woolfolk, a public relations professional with 25+ years of senior level experience, the podcast has a mission to empower PR practitioners with practical knowledge and expertise. Public Relations Review Podcast has produced an impressive 130+ episodes to date. Each episode offers a deep dive into the dynamic world of public relations, featuring engaging discussions, expert insights, and real-world case studies that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned professionals.

Public Relations Review Podcast has consistently proven its excellence, regularly receiving rankings as one of the "Best PR Podcasts" in America. The podcast's unwavering commitment to quality content has made it a go-to source for PR professionals seeking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry. Notably, Public Relations Review Podcast has also earned several prestigious awards:

"Podcast Innovator of the Year 2023–Southern USA ," from the UK's Innovation in Business

," from the UK's Innovation in Business Nashville PRSA's Parthenon Award locally

the GOLD "Stevie Award" from American Business Awards nationally

These accolades serve to further cement its status as a trailblazing podcast in the PR field. Its commitment to excellence and dedication to advancing the PR profession has earned it the respect and admiration of listeners and industry peers alike.

One of the standout features of Public Relations Review Podcasts is its diverse range of guests. Located in 49 of the 50 U.S. states and seven foreign countries, these guests bring a wealth of perspectives and experiences to the podcast's discussions. The Public Relations Review Podcast's global audience, located in 142 countries covering 2,700+ cities, benefits from this rich tapestry of voices, gaining insights into regional and industry-specific PR practices from around the country.

"Public Relations Review Podcast was born out of a desire to provide PR professionals with valuable insights and strategies they can implement in their daily work," said Peter Woolfolk, the podcast's passionate host, producer and PR expert. "We are immensely proud of reaching this milestone, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality content that elevates the PR community."

With its global recognition and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch PR content, Public Relations Review Podcast continues to set new standards in the podcasting world. As it celebrates this remarkable achievement, the podcast producer looks forward to welcoming even more listeners, guests and applicable content into its growing community.

The "Public Relations Review Podcast" is produced by Communications Strategies headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

