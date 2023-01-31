Public Relations RFPs: CommunicationsMatch™ Launches Public RFP Option to Post, Share, Manage & Respond to Requests for Proposals

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunicationsMatch™ has added a new public posting option to its Agency Select™ tools, which streamlines the process of issuing requests for qualifications (RFQ) and request for proposals (RFP) to communications agencies and professionals.

Clients from either the public or private sector can now create RFQs and RFPs and post them directly to a Public RFQ/RFP page on CommunicationsMatch. A link can then be shared by email and posted to social media communities where communicators gather.

RFPs for PR Agencies

"We originally developed Agency Select to achieve better RFP outcomes for clients and agencies," said Simon Erskine Locke, Founder & CEO of CommunicationsMatch. "In the time since we developed the tools, we've seen strong interest in the ability to create RFQs and RFPs that can be posted publicly."

Developed with search consulting partner RFP Associates, Agency Select uses customizable templates for clients to request the RFQ or RFP answers needed to determine if agencies are a good fit for a project. Once the form is completed, the client can compare responses side-by-side in a dashboard. The tools provide a structured and transparent approach to the process.

"Publicly posted RFPs are often a free-for-all, with qualified and unqualified agencies responding via email to posts that are likely scraped from the web," added Robert Udowitz, Principal, RFP Associates. "Agency Select tools simplify the process of getting a public RFQ/RFP in front of agencies and provide the confidence of knowing that the RFQ/RFP is legitimate."

To use the tools, client organizations need to register and select either a standard or not-for-profit Agency Select plan which provides six-months of access. Agencies with an active directory or comprehensive profiles on CommunicationsMatch can view and respond to RFQs and RFPs at no cost.

For more information watch this short explainer video on how the Public RFP process works.

About CommunicationsMatch and RFP Associates, LLC

CommunicationsMatch's agency search, hiring tools and resources help companies save time, achieve better search outcomes and build stronger brands. PRSA's Find a Firm and Capitol Communicators' Sourcebook agency search tools are powered by, and integrated with, the CommunicationsMatch platform. With more than 100,000 searches and 6,000 agency and individual profiles, clients are using CommunicationsMatch.com, Find a Firm and Sourcebook to find PR and communications partners by location, size, clients, keywords, ownership, designations, diversity and more. CommunicationsMatch also offers agency search consulting, research tools, as well as programmer & developer services. Find out more at: www.communicationsmatch.com.

RFP Associates, LLC., CommunicationsMatch's agency search consulting partner, is a communications agency search firm that developed the specialized search and selection methodology incorporated into the Agency Select™ tools. Working together, CommunicationsMatch and RFP Associates help corporations and associations find and engage agencies for agency-of-record assignments and confidential projects.

