Public Relations Society of America, LA Chapter Announces Finalists and Special Honorees for the 55th Annual Prism Awards
PRism Awards to Take Place Tuesday, October 15
Oct 10, 2019, 12:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-LA) today announced the finalists and special honorees for the 55th annual PRism Awards. Award recipients and special honorees will be celebrated at the latest iteration of PRSA's flagship awards show on Tuesday, October 15 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional work by hundreds of talented public relations practitioners during the 55th Annual PRism Awards," said Shawn Smith, president of PRSA-LA and director of worldwide public relations at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "The finalists have an incredible portfolio that spans a variety of industries. We are also are excited to recognize the special honorees, a group of communications professionals who have not only led impactful programs and campaigns throughout their careers, but also have strong ties to the community and continue to give back."
Special Honorees at the 55th annual PRism Awards are:
- Communications Professional of the Year - Robert Gold, Bob Gold and Associates
Bob Gold founded and manages Bob Gold & Associates, an independent integrated communications public relations agency. During his more than 30 years in public relations and marketing, Gold has helped launch a dozen companies, re-branded many others, and created successful campaigns for numerous start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. He has also helped raise millions of dollars for charities, taught hundreds of students and helped further strategic business plans for numerous businesses and associations.
- Communications Team of the Year - The Recording Academy
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer- recognized accolade and highest achievement.
- Joseph Roos Community Service Award
Bilal Kaiser for Agency Guacamole's B.L.N.D. Initiative (Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity)
Bilal Kaiser founded Agency Guacamole a boutique events, PR and social media agency.
Beyond practicing inclusive hiring, training and attracting cause-based and diverse clients, Bilal developed the B.L.N.D. initiative - Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity - a panel/networking event that has taken place in Los Angeles and New York. As a part of the initiative, Bilal hosts industry leaders from different areas of the business (e.g., marketing, editorial/media, influencers) to discuss the importance of diversity and action items for inclusivity. Outside of work, Bilal has volunteered with the Taproot Foundation, a non- profit organization bringing together leaders in the marketing fields, and helped bring to life the first- ever annual report for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. The agency also dedicated pro bono hours to support neighborhood initiatives such as the Motor Avenue Improvement Association.
PRism Award finalists are:
- AARP with Rogers & Cowan
- Amgen & Golin / Weber Shandwick
- Beach Cities Health District
- Blue Shield of California
- California State University, Los Angeles
- Cause Communications
- City of Malibu
- City of West Hollywood
- Corona-Norco Unified School District
- Cunard
- Davies
- Defiant Public Relations
- Finn Partners
- Fiona Hutton & Associates
- Forest Lawn
- Golin
- Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association
- Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Idea Hall
- imre
- Informa Markets
- IW Group, Inc.
- JBL Films, Inc. / Katherine Moore
- Juris Productions
- Klick X
- Learn4Life
- Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor
- Loyola Marymount University
- Melissa Gersh Consulting
- National Immigration Law Center
- NBC4 Southern California
- Obagi & TogoRun
- Olmstead Williams Communications
- Original9 Media & Cornerstone OnDemand
- Princess Cruises
- Rogers & Cowan
- SEGA of America
- Southern California Golf Association
- Sugerman Communications Group
- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- The Hoyt Organization
- VIM Global
- Visit Anaheim
- Zapwater Communications
- Zeno Group
The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and the awards presentation. Tickets to attend are available at PRSALA.org.
The 55th PRism Awards are sponsored by Cision, Princess Cruises, BusinessWire, Meltwater, Cunard, Kaiser Permanente, FAMA, PR Talent, and the Recording Academy.
About PRSA-LA
The Los Angeles Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-LA) is comprised of nearly 600 agency, in-house and independent public relations professionals representing LA-area corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.
PRSA-LA was established in 1948 as one of PRSA's first five founding chapters. Members benefit from chapter events, educational and networking opportunities, industry advocacy and a wide range of professional development resources.
