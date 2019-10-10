Public Relations Society of America, LA Chapter Announces Finalists and Special Honorees for the 55th Annual Prism Awards

"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional work by hundreds of talented public relations practitioners during the 55 th Annual PRism Awards," said Shawn Smith, president of PRSA-LA and director of worldwide public relations at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "The finalists have an incredible portfolio that spans a variety of industries. We are also are excited to recognize the special honorees, a group of communications professionals who have not only led impactful programs and campaigns throughout their careers, but also have strong ties to the community and continue to give back."

Special Honorees at the 55th annual PRism Awards are:

Communications Professional of the Year - Robert Gold , Bob Gold and Associates

Bob Gold founded and manages Bob Gold & Associates, an independent integrated communications public relations agency. During his more than 30 years in public relations and marketing, Gold has helped launch a dozen companies, re-branded many others, and created successful campaigns for numerous start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. He has also helped raise millions of dollars for charities, taught hundreds of students and helped further strategic business plans for numerous businesses and associations.





The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum ® , advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares ® , and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer- recognized accolade and highest achievement.





Bilal Kaiser for Agency Guacamole's B.L.N.D. Initiative (Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity)

Bilal Kaiser founded Agency Guacamole a boutique events, PR and social media agency.

Beyond practicing inclusive hiring, training and attracting cause-based and diverse clients, Bilal developed the B.L.N.D. initiative - Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity - a panel/networking event that has taken place in Los Angeles and New York . As a part of the initiative, Bilal hosts industry leaders from different areas of the business (e.g., marketing, editorial/media, influencers) to discuss the importance of diversity and action items for inclusivity. Outside of work, Bilal has volunteered with the Taproot Foundation, a non- profit organization bringing together leaders in the marketing fields, and helped bring to life the first- ever annual report for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles . The agency also dedicated pro bono hours to support neighborhood initiatives such as the Motor Avenue Improvement Association.

PRism Award finalists are:

AARP with Rogers & Cowan

Amgen & Golin / Weber Shandwick

Beach Cities Health District

Blue Shield of California

California State University, Los Angeles

Cause Communications

City of Malibu

City of West Hollywood

Corona-Norco Unified School District

Cunard

Davies

Defiant Public Relations

Finn Partners

Fiona Hutton & Associates

& Associates Forest Lawn

Golin

Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Idea Hall

imre

Informa Markets

IW Group, Inc.

JBL Films, Inc. / Katherine Moore

Juris Productions

Klick X

Learn4Life

Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor

Loyola Marymount University

Melissa Gersh Consulting

National Immigration Law Center

NBC4 Southern California

Obagi & TogoRun

Olmstead Williams Communications

Original9 Media & Cornerstone OnDemand

Princess Cruises

Rogers & Cowan

SEGA of America

Southern California Golf Association

Sugerman Communications Group

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

The Hoyt Organization

VIM Global

Visit Anaheim

Zapwater Communications

Zeno Group

The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and the awards presentation. Tickets to attend are available at PRSALA.org.

The 55th PRism Awards are sponsored by Cision, Princess Cruises, BusinessWire, Meltwater, Cunard, Kaiser Permanente, FAMA, PR Talent, and the Recording Academy.

About PRSA-LA

The Los Angeles Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-LA) is comprised of nearly 600 agency, in-house and independent public relations professionals representing LA-area corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

PRSA-LA was established in 1948 as one of PRSA's first five founding chapters. Members benefit from chapter events, educational and networking opportunities, industry advocacy and a wide range of professional development resources.

