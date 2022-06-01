PUBLIC RELATIONS VETERAN JOHN A. MCCOOK RETURNS TO RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

McCook, Who Previously Worked at the Agency for 17 Years, is Now Leading the Firm's Consumer Group Practice.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) announced the return of industry veteran John McCook, who rejoins the agency as its Vice President, Consumer.

McCook has more than three decades of public relations experience and previously worked at RPR for 17 years. He has returned to the agency to manage the firm's consumer group practice, overseeing media outreach, strategy, and campaign creation and implementation.

"We are very pleased to welcome John back to the agency," said Richard Rubenstein, President, RPR. "He is a dynamic publicist and I believe his commitment to delivering high-impact exposure will add tremendous value to our clients. His recent experience couldn't be more valuable and makes him an even greater asset to our firm."

Throughout his career, McCook has developed and executed media relations programs on behalf of consumer-lifestyle brands and non-profit organizations, such as City Harvest, Wish-Bone Salad Dressing, Puerto Rico Tourism, Mount Airy Casino and Resort, Applebee's, The National Endowment for Financial Education, The Rubin Museum of Art, Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School, The Dick Clark Auction from Guernsey's Auction House, Mazda, and AMF Bowling, among others.

Prior to his rejoining the firm, McCook taught high school English in the South Bronx and graduated with honors from City College of New York, where he earned a master's degree in special education (grades 7-12).

"I am honored to return to RPR, a firm that I have called home for more than two-thirds of my public relations career," McCook said. "I admire the work ethic and standards for client service which are the hallmark of RPR. I am also proud to work among a highly talented group of professionals who achieve outstanding results for clients."

