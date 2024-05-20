Public Safety and Security Market to Reach $ 514.1 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Public Safety and Security Market by Offering (Safety Devices, Safety Software, Safety Services), Technology (IoT, AI, Cloud Computing, ML), Application (Data Gathering, Mapping, and 3D Imaging), End Use (Warehouses & Depots, Workplaces, Shopping Malls & Retail Stores) and Geography, the global public safety and security market is expected to reach $514.1 billion by 2031 from an estimated $ 234.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The growth of the public safety and security market is driven by the growing utilization of AI, ML, and analytics technologies in public safety and security applications, increasing awareness and initiatives for public safety and security, and government focus on managing the needs of the rising urban population. However, the significant initial investments required to implement public safety and security solutions restrain the growth of this market. The integration of cloud computing and big data analytics in public safety and security solutions and the rising incidence of terrorism and security breaches are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the complexities in implementing advanced public safety and security systems and the rising cases of data theft are major challenges for market stakeholders.

The global public safety and security market is segmented by offering, technology, application, end use, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the country and regional-level markets.

Based on offering, the global public safety and security market is segmented into safety devices, safety software, and safety services. In 2024, the safety services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 50% of the public safety and security market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for specialized safety services to address specific safety and security challenges. Safety services such as critical infrastructure security, emergency medical, firefighting, and disaster management services are critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens and critical assets.

Based on technology, the global public safety and security market is segmented into the internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, cybersecurity, and other technologies. In 2024, the internet of things segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global public safety and security market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for real-time data insights and improved situational awareness.

Based on application, the global public safety and security market is segmented into data gathering, mapping and 3D imaging, threat detection, security and incident management, monitoring, fire and explosion examination, network security, and other applications. In 2024, the security and incident management segment is expected to account for the largest share of 18.5% of the public safety and security market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the need to respond effectively to emergencies, the increasing adoption of smart city technologies, and the integration of IoT devices.

Based on end use, the global public safety and security market is segmented into warehouses & depots, workplaces, shopping malls & retail stores, schools & universities, hospitals & healthcare, residential, transportation, and other end uses. In 2024, the transportation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global public safety and security market. The segment is estimated to contribute a revenue of USD 31.8 billion by 2024 in public safety and security market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing concern of terrorist threats and passenger safety. Advances in contactless ticketing and facial recognition for identity verification are driving the adoption of modern transportation security solutions. Furthermore, the implementation of AI-based video analytics for crowd monitoring contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the public safety and security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the public safety and security market. The North America public safety and security market is estimated to be worth USD 95.4 billion in 2024. The large share of this region is attributed to the rising adoption of digital technology and data due to the growing need for improving decision-making, promoting digital inclusivity and equity, creating a collaborative ecosystem, prioritizing citizen safety and health, establishing trust and transparency, and developing resilience and adaptability to manage change effectively.

However, the Europe public safety and security market is slated to register the highest CAGR of the global public safety and security market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global public safety and security market are Hexagon AB (Sweden), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Atos SE (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Fotokite AG (Switzerland), CityShob (Israel), 3xLOGIC (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), OnSolve (U.S.) and Haystax (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Public Safety and Security Market, by Offering

Safety Services Managed Services Disaster Management Services Critical Infrastructure Security Services Emergency Medical Services Firefighting Services Other Managed Services Professional Services

Safety Devices Surveillance Cameras Sensors Radar LiDAR Geodetic Sensors Geotechnical and environmental sensors Other Sensors Biometric and Authentication Devices Safety Alarms Intruder Detection Devices Critical Communication Devices Other Safety Devices

Safety Software Geographic Information Systems Access Control Software Building Management Software Vehicle Recognition Software Behavior Analytics software Other Safety Software



Public Safety and Security Market, by Technology

Internet of Things

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence

Other Technologies

Public Safety and Security Market, by Application

Security and Incident Management

Threat Detection

Fire and Explosion Examination

Network Security

Monitoring

Data Gathering

Mapping and 3D Imaging

Other Applications

Public Safety and Security Market, by End Use

Transportation Roadways Railways Airways Waterways

Workplaces

Shopping malls & Retail stores

Residential

Hospitals & Healthcare

Warehouses & Depots

Schools & Universities

Other End Uses

Public Safety and Security Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

