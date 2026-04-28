Public safety takes priority as Boldyn, EE and TfL deploy Emergency Services Network infrastructure across the London Underground

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) has been selected to deliver 4G mobile network infrastructure that will enable the Emergency Services Network (ESN) across the London Underground. The network upgrade is an important step in updating London's public safety critical communications, enhancing response times and improving the quality of information available to emergency services personnel addressing live incidents.

Boldyn's delivery of infrastructure for ESN on the London Underground, in collaboration with EE, Transport for London (TfL) and the Home Office will enable more resilient and reliable communications services in the future for thousands of first responders including police, fire and ambulance services. The British Transport Police are expected to be among the largest users of the network.

Seamless mobile coverage across the 137 Tube, Docklands Light Railway and London Overground stations located 'underground', will provide first responders with immediate access to lifesaving data, imagery, live video and public safety information, supporting faster and more coordinated responses to live situations. This vital system will play a key role in enhancing safety and security for more than four million passengers that travel on London's Tube network every day.

Faisal Mahomed, MD ESN Mobile Services, BT Group said: "EE is proud to be incorporating resilient, secure mobile coverage for the Emergency Services Network on London's Underground, helping keep frontline responders connected in critical situations. Extending ESN below ground marks another important milestone in our long-term commitment to empowering Britain's Emergency Services with trusted, mission critical communications. We're pleased to be working alongside Boldyn Networks and TfL to provide this service."

ESN will replace the current Airwave service used by the emergency services in Great Britain and transform how they operate by enabling fast, safe and secure voice, video and data across EE's 4G network. This will improve how first responders operate by allowing immediate access to life-saving data, images and information on the frontline.

Rebecca Bissell, Transport for London's Director of Technology Products and Operations, said: "Keeping our customers and London's emergency services personnel safe while they travel and operate across our network is our top priority. That means ensuring frontliners are equipped with immediate access to lifesaving information to respond more effectively to emergency situations and keep London moving safely."

Delivering these new capabilities within the London Underground presents unique engineering challenges because it is one of the UK's most complex transport environments. Boldyn Networks was awarded a 20-year concession by TfL in 2021 to deliver mobile coverage across the entire London Underground network, bringing consistent, high-speed passenger connectivity across stations and tunnelled sections of the Tube.

Paul Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer UK, Boldyn Networks, said: "Access to connectivity for the emergency services can't be compromised, especially in an environment as complex as the London Underground. Critically, ESN will ensure first responders can stay connected when it matters most, with access to the data and tools they need to respond quickly, safely and successfully. We're proud to continue our work with TfL and EE to help safeguard the millions of daily passengers across the London Underground network."

This deal reinforces Boldyn's role as a trusted partner in extending London's digital capacity and underpinning the capital's long-term connectivity ambitions. In addition to the project to deliver mobile coverage across the Tube network, which remains on track for delivery by the end of 2026, Boldyn and TfL are committed to scaling the capital's fibre backbone and installing small-cell technology on street furniture.

The ESN programme is a critical national infrastructure initiative, designed to provide fast, secure and reliable critical communications for the UK's emergency services. The expansion of mobile coverage across the London Underground network is a major step towards ensuring comprehensive connectivity is available where it is needed most.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

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