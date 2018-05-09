Public Schools to Receive More Than $25,000 in Grants from The Krystal® Foundation

"As we enter our second year of the Squaring is Caring campaign, we are proud to see the program continuing to grow," said Sloane Perras, President of The Krystal Foundation. "This is a sizeable contribution and we hope it foretells a very promising year for what we can do for our communities in 2018 and beyond. Our hope is that The Krystal Foundation continues to be a pillar of support for our schools, our students, and the families in the communities we serve."

Three organizations from Atlanta, Columbus, and Savannah in Georgia; two schools in Knoxville, Tennessee; and three schools in Nashville, Tennessee; and four schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee will receive varying grant amounts ranging between $800 and $4,000. Highlights from winning applications include:

A healthy cooking after-school club for kids at a local elementary school where nearly 100% of the student population qualifies for free meal programs. The grant will provide food preparation equipment as well as funding for the purchase of fresh, healthy ingredients.

Materials, design tools, entry fees, and travel expenses for a high-school robotics team to compete on the national level at the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, TX this year.

Materials, design tools, entry fees, and travel expenses for a high-school robotics team to compete on the national level at the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, TX this year.

per year. The grant will provide basketballs, hula hoops, jump ropes, tumbling mats, and other equipment that encourages strong, active, healthy physical growth and development. Virtual reality gear for middle school classes to take "digital field trips" and learn through immersive, engaging encounters in social studies, economics, history, government, and more.

Other schools and programs will be applying their grant dollars towards technology tools such as 3D printers, iPads and tablets, educational software, engineering and coding kits, and more. Applications that were not selected as grant winners for this period will be automatically re-entered in the foundation's next funding window, which will open in the Fall.

"With every application, we are more and more impressed with the creative spirit and dedicated vision of teachers, educators, and community leaders," added Perras. "The potential benefits of these programs are so inspiring, and it is our honor to be able to help make them a reality. Congratulations to this round of winners, and we invite more schools and organizations to keep applying and keep getting involved. Together, we can make a profound difference for future generations."

Those wishing to see the complete list of 2018 Krystal Foundation grant winners can visit www.thekrystalfoundation.com.

