Public Sector Leaders Discuss Practical Advice on Improving Experiences for Citizens and Government Employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc . (www.medallia.com), the global Experience Management leader, announced today that it will be hosting a special half-day summit dedicated to improving experiences for citizens and government employees at the Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. on April 24.

During this summit, titled "The CX Tipping Point: Tangible Ideas for Public Sector," attendees will learn how to navigate new legislation regarding government CX passed by Congress in 2018 and how to actually achieve tangible results around CX in 2019 and beyond. In addition, attendees will learn how to go beyond CX compliance, transforming the way their agency delivers services and meets their mission needs.

"The recent passage of the IDEA Act has generated a lot of publicity for the requirements related to improving government websites, but the truth is this piece of legislation essentially asks CIOs to assume the leadership role for CX at their agency," said Brian Michael, General Manager and VP, Medallia Public Sector. "Improving the citizen experience is a major priority within the White House and federal leaders are feeling the pressure. Fortunately for them, this is what we do and our Medallia Experience Cloud is designed to help agencies better serve citizens, as well as better understand and listen to their employees."

Summit attendees will hear first hand from distinguished agency industry leaders how CX and employee experience (EX) is truly transformative when implemented properly and strategically. Speakers include:

Randy Reeves , Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,

, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Chelsea D'Angona, Administrator of Customer Experience, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,

John Leonard , Executive Director, Trade Policy and Programs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection,

, Executive Director, Trade Policy and Programs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Lisa Pearson , Assistant Director, U.S. Government Accountability Office,

, Assistant Director, U.S. Government Accountability Office, Martha Dorris , Founder, Dorris Consulting International, and

, Founder, Dorris Consulting International, and Rick Parrish , Principal Analyst Serving Customer Experience Professionals, Forrester Research

To learn more and register for The CX Tipping Point, visit our registration page before April 24.

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer and employee feedback everywhere they are, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve business performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, Austin, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com .

Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia and/or its affiliates.

