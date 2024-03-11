Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

News provided by

PNM Resources, Inc.

11 Mar, 2024, 16:15 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 29, 2024.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com

CONTACTS:

Analysts           
Lisa Goodman   
(505) 241-2160       

Media 
Raymond Sandoval   
(505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Also from this source

PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors 2024 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed during meetings

PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors 2024 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed during meetings

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) management will meet with analysts and investors this week at the Bank of America conference in New York City. During the...
PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics