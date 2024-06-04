Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 28, 2024.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.3 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com

Lisa Goodman

Corporate Communications

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2783

