Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

News provided by

TXNM Energy, Inc.

Sep 11, 2024, 16:30 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2024.

Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:

     Analysts

          Media

     Lisa Goodman

          Corporate Communications

     (505) 241-2160

          (505) 241-2783

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TNMP Files 2025 - 2027 System Resiliency Plan

TNMP Files 2025 - 2027 System Resiliency Plan

TNMP, the Texas subsidiary of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM), filed its first System Resiliency Plan (SRP) with the Public Utility Commission of...
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) Completes Name Change from PNM Resources

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) Completes Name Change from PNM Resources

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) has completed its holding company name change, effective as of 5:00pm ET on August 2, 2024. The common stock continues ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics