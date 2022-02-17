Public Service Company of Oklahoma Selects ICF for Energy Efficiency Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) recently awarded a multimillion dollar recompete contract to global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) to manage and implement its energy efficiency programs.

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power, is an electric utility company serving more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma. As PSO's primary program implementer, ICF will serve as a strategic partner in managing the majority of the utility's commercial and residential portfolios. The company will provide a full suite of services including program design, program management and implementation, customer care rebate processing, call center support, database management and tracking, and more.

ICF will also deliver innovative designs for programs targeting the oil and gas and agriculture sectors, and strategic energy management targeting small businesses.

"We will build on our long-standing relationship with PSO to provide innovative strategic advisory services and to support ongoing efforts to meet ever-changing requirements and maximize portfolio efficiency," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "We are excited to support PSO's delivery of safe, affordable, reliable energy to its customers."

With over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF applies advanced analytics and deep domain expertise to help utilities plan, design and implement best-in-class programs and portfolios.

Read more about ICF's energy efficiency services and how it helps clients meet their electrification and decarbonization goals.

The contract will be awarded to an ICF subsidiary.

