Public Service Credit Union Partners with Monigle to Reveal Canvas

PSCU's human approach to financial service transcends the category, yet was still bound by the traditional and often misunderstood definition of a credit union. Monigle drove the strategic foundation of the new brand, conducting research with members, employees and the broader Colorado community. Research showed that the name Canvas has multiple meanings to different people—it signifies a blank canvas and strong foundation to build on, and also points to the breadth of services the company offers across Colorado. The logo was crafted to reflect how PSCU helps members create the lives they picture, and arrow-style shapes not only help guide people on their journey, but also form the Canvas name.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Public Service Credit Union, a brand that has rewritten the rules for what a financial experience can deliver," said Justin Wartell, Monigle's Managing Director. "Our kindred approach to thinking outside the box enabled us to create not just a brand that fully encompasses the customer journey, but also a powerful process within our diverse and inclusive teams. We were both all in and it shows."

Today's reveal allows members and non-members to accompany Public Service Credit Union on this path. Transparent and inclusive, this journey will reveal more through the coming months as the transformation is complete. A transitional site with additional information can be accessed at http://www.becomingcanvas.org/.

ABOUT PUBLIC SERVICE CREDIT UNION: Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) has been safe, secure, and insured for the past 80 years. Today, PSCU holds assets in excess of $2.3 billion and has more than 238,000 members. PSCU provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile banking options. Members can access their accounts and conduct transactions at PSCU's 28 branches, and at over 200 shared branch locations throughout Colorado. In addition, through the credit union's partnership with the CO-OP network, members have surcharge-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs across the country. For more information, visit www.pscu.org.

ABOUT MONIGLE: Monigle, the nation's largest independent brand experience consultancy, has been at the forefront of redefining how brands come to life in the real world since 1971. Offering a full spectrum of services including strategy, insights, identity, culture, activation, management and branded environments, Monigle works with organizations to build and sustain a hard-working brand that drives long-term growth and a powerful experience. For more information, visit www.monigle.com.

