Public Service Loan Forgiveness Possible Under Right Circumstance With Proper Support, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program provides federal student loan forgiveness to borrowers working in qualifying public service jobs while making on-time payments on their federal Direct Loans for 10 years. The program has proven to be frustrating for countless borrowers who wish to participate in the program. While whispers of successful forgiveness have begun to surface, one man tells how he did it. Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers understand and apply for federal repayment programs, including PSLF.

Credit: Phushutter/Bigstock

"It's become clear that PSLF is one of the most confusing federal programs in existence, even for those who are supposed to help borrowers with it," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Borrowers might get conflicting advice or simply talk to someone who doesn't know the ins and outs of the program."

One such borrower, a social worker, learned of PSLF before it became law and decided to follow it. After discovering how complicated the requirements were, Michael Mitchell used his proofreading experience to do a close reading of the bill. He learned the ins and outs, and when his understanding conflicted with anything a FedLoan representative said to him, he dove into the text again to make sure he understood correctly.

Through diligence and periodic rereading of the bill, Mitchell was able to receive loan forgiveness after the required 120 eligible payments. He expressed gratitude that he had the time to devote to the process, wondering how working parents or other busy individuals would be able to do so.

Ameritech Financial suggests that borrowers who are hoping to participate in PSLF take the time to understand the basics of the program. They should pay special attention to the type of loan they have, the repayment plan they are in and their employment situation. Ameritech Financial also suggests speaking with a professional. The company helps federal student loan borrowers with IDR applications, and they help borrowers who work in public service jobs remain aligned with PSLF requirements.

"Not everyone can or would want to read the text of the bill that closely every six months," said Knickerbocker. "It's important that individuals get the support they need to get through such a valuable yet confusing program. At Ameritech Financial, we provide our clients who might be PSLF eligible such support if it's something they are interested in pursuing. If not, we still help them with IDR applications and recertification."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

pslf-success-possible.jpg

PSLF Success Possible

Credit: Phushutter/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-service-loan-forgiveness-possible-under-right-circumstance-with-proper-support-says-ameritech-financial-300644245.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial