Public Transportation Cleaning and Sanitizing System Developed LCC-3678

"After traveling by aircraft for work, I became sick soon after. This is a common complaint by many travelers. My invention will help prevent the spread of germs on aircraft," said the inventor. The PUBLIC SANITATION SYSTEM allows a special sanitizer to be distributed upon the seats of an aircraft and could eventually be used on other forms of mass transit (trains, busses etc). It helps clean and freshen the interior of an aircraft, and thus kills germs that might otherwise result in sickness. This system can be easily maintained by the staff. The sanitizer is all-natural and offers an appealing aroma. Ultimately, this system will provide peace of mind and comfort for airline travelers.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

