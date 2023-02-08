Public transportation market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global public transportation market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 33%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 235.45 billion. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027

Public transportation market - Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Public transportation market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Public transportation market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (bus, metro, suburban rail, and light rail transit), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the absence of platforms for online ticket distribution and customers' unwillingness to adopt online solutions owing to personal and financial privacy concerns.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global public transportation market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global public transportation market.

APAC will account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphones, growing internet connectivity, and rapid growth in the number of tourists are driving the growth of the regional market.

Public transportation market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on vehicular emission reduction.

Governments across the world are taking various initiatives to encourage environmentally-friendly transport systems.

In many cities worldwide, public transportation is encouraged to reduce gasoline consumption as well as to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

Several governments are building bus rapid transit, metro, monorail, and light rail transit systems to address the demand for public transportation.

Thus, the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The initiation of self-driving vehicle programs is the key trend in the market.

Self-driving vehicles, also known as autonomous vehicles reduce human errors and improve the efficiency of transportation.

They help increase the capacity of public transportation systems by allowing more efficient use of resources.

Also, these vehicles are capable of providing assistance to people who are unable to drive, such as the elderly, disabled, and young children.

Developments in self-driving vehicles are expected to open new opportunities for public transportation, particularly in areas where traditional services are limited.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high infrastructure maintenance cost of public transportation is one of the major challenges hindering the market growth.

Public transport systems incur high infrastructure maintenance costs for governments and transportation agencies.

The cost of maintaining and upgrading public transportation systems such as buses, subways, and trains are generally high as they require regular inspections, repairs, and replacements.

In addition, many public transport systems across the world are aging, which require significant funding to upgrade and make them meet modern safety standards.

What are the key data covered in this public transportation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the public transportation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the public transportation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the public transportation market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of public transportation market vendors

Public Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, FirstGroup plc, Flix SE, London and Partners Ltd., Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Seoul Tourism Organization, Sin U Lian Group, Southern California Regional Rail Authority, SRS Travels, Transdev Group SA, VRL Logistics Ltd., and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

