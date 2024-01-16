Public Trust Advisors Announces Strategic Investment from Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Trust Advisors ("Public Trust" or the "Company"), an investment advisory firm dedicated to serving municipalities, school districts and other local government entities across the United States, announced today that it has received a significant investment from Flexpoint Ford ("Flexpoint"), a private equity firm specializing in investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. This partnership signals a shared commitment to enhancing the financial security of public sector entities nationwide.

Since its founding in 2011, Public Trust Advisors has established itself as a trusted partner for local governments. With a focus on prudent investing, Public Trust has helped public sector entities effectively manage taxpayer funds via local government investment pools and separately managed accounts. Today, the Company serves over 6,000 entities nationwide and has more than $80 billion in assets under management or advice. Public Trust's existing management team continue to lead the business and, along with the Company's founders, remain significant shareholders in the Company.

The new partnership will provide Public Trust Advisors access to Flexpoint's significant financial resources, industry expertise, and relationships. As a result, Public Trust will be able to expand its product offerings, accelerate its core growth, and complete strategic acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Public Trust and contribute to their mission of strengthening local government finances. Public Trust's goal of providing tailored investment solutions coupled with its exceptional service delivery is a true differentiator in the industry," said Daniel Edelman, Managing Director at Flexpoint.

"We believe Public Trust is well-positioned to accelerate its already strong growth trajectory while continuing to provide high quality service to its clients. We look forward to partnering with management as they lead the Company into its next phase of growth," added Stephane Essama, Principal at Flexpoint.

"We are excited about the next chapter of the Public Trust story," said Todd Alton, CEO of Public Trust Advisors. "Our focus remains on providing exceptional investment advisory solutions and continued high-quality customer service. We are excited to leverage Flexpoint's expertise and strategic resources to expand our capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Public Trust and Brownstein acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings acted as legal counsel to Flexpoint.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $7.9 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

About Public Trust Advisors

Public Trust Advisors is an investment advisory firm dedicated to serving the investment needs of local governments across the United States. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of investment management services, including investment advisory (portfolio management, credit research, risk management, and portfolio valuation) and administration (fund accounting, participant accounting, transfer agency, client services, sales, and marketing). Public Trust Advisors is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Hopewell Junction, New York, Orlando, Florida, and Richardson, Texas. For more information, please visit www.publictrustadvisors.com.

