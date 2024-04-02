Public Voting Begins Today for the $2 Million LA2050 Grants Challenge

Votes can be cast online at LA2050.org. Also, new this year: 24 volunteer opportunities

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, voting begins in the innovative, participatory LA2050 Grants Challenge, an annual project of the Goldhirsh Foundation. The LA2050 Grants Challenge will ultimately award more than $2 million to at least 15 organizations addressing the issues most important to Los Angeles—$1 from the Goldhirsh Foundation as voted by the people of Los Angeles County and the additional amount from funding partners. The theme for this year's LA2050 Grants Challenge is, "Who Can? YOU Can!"

How does the 2024 LA2050 Grants Challenge work? First, Angelenos vote online for the issues that matter most to them, in twelve languages, from April 2 through May 8, at https://la2050.me/2024media . Then, between May 15 and June 28, grant applications are open to nonprofit organizations, social enterprises, and government agencies with ideas to address the top-voted issues and those sponsored by additional funding partners. Next, all of the proposals are evaluated. Each winning organization will receive grant funding of up to $75,000 and partnership from LA2050 to support its efforts. Winning proposals will be awarded grants in late September at the annual LA2050 Grantee Showcase.

Also, brand new for 2024: The LA2050 Grants Challenge partnered with 24 organizations hosting volunteer events. Members of the public can, for example, clean a beach; help a former foster youth move into their first home; assemble lunches for those in need; beautify a school garden; and much more. Dates and details are here: https://la2050.org/grants-challenge/volunteer .

Since the advent of the LA2050 Grants Challenge, the Goldhirsh Foundation has given more than $10 million to 140 local social impact organizations with the help of hundreds of thousands of people casting votes in support. The complete list is here , and here is a short video . During last year's 2023 LA2050 Grants Challenge, some 12,000 people cast more than 80,000 votes to determine the issue areas that would be funded. And, together with funding partners, $2.5 million was awarded to 51 local social impact organizations out of a record-breaking 615 applicants.

For many past impactful winners, the LA2050 Grants Challenge provides their first funds, or the first significant public airing of their ideas. "The LA2050 Grants Challenge has long been at the vanguard of transparent and participatory grantmaking, including by welcoming innovative ideas and organizations," said Tara Roth, president of the Goldhirsh Foundation.

This year's LA2050 Grants Challenge coalition is already expanding, with additional announcements expected in the months ahead. 2024 LA2050 Grants Challenge funding partners include: Snap Foundation, in their fifth year collaborating with LA2050; Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and John N. Calley Foundation, each for the third consecutive year; the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the Elbaz Family Foundation, in their second years; and, for the first time, the R&S Kayne Foundation. For the fifth consecutive year, Social Justice Partners LA will evaluate the LA2050 Grants Challenge submissions.

Brand new this year: Legendary public media outlets KCRW and LAist have each joined the LA2050 Grants Challenge as media partners.

Reflective of LA2050's commitment to amplifying often overlooked voices, the LA2050 Grants Challenge also features Outreach Partners and Youth Ambassadors, each of whom is committed to sharing in their respective communities information about the voting process. The Outreach Partners will include social impact organizations, family foundations, and the offices of local elected officials. (Last year, more than different groups participated.) The LA2050 Youth Ambassadors are aged 14-24, and a record-breaking 180 have already signed on, representing 105 different zip codes.

About LA2050

LA2050 ( www.la2050.org ) is an initiative driving and tracking progress toward a shared vision for the future of Los Angeles. We are centered around five unique goals that in 2050 Los Angeles will be the best place to learn, create, play, connect, and live. Connect with @LA2050 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and sign up to receive our newsletter, which includes social impact job listings and events.

About the Goldhirsh Foundation

At the Goldhirsh Foundation, ( www.goldhirshfoundation.org ), we connect the dots between the best emerging innovations and the financial, social, and human capital to make them thrive.

MEDIA RESOURCES: https://la2050.org/press

