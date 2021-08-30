Public voting now open for the seventh annual film challenge

Public invited to vote on films focused on designing a better world at aiafilmchallenge.org Tweet this

The issues communities face, including climate change, COVID response, and inequities in the built environment are widely left unsolved, leaving communities to suffer from the effects. The AIA Film Challenge shines a light on design solutions to many of these problems and builds greater awareness of the value architects bring to communities.

A panel of judges made up of architects and film/media professionals will select the Grand Prize, Runner Up, and Third Place winners, but the public's input is needed to select the People's Choice winner. Fans can vote up to once an hour for their favorite short film on the AIA Film Challenge website.

The winning film will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize and be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony in October. Films in the running for People's Choice Award voting can be watched online. Complete details can be found at AIAFilmChallenge.org.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

Contact

Matt Tinder

(202) 626 7462

[email protected]

