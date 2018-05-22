Public Voting Opens in Third Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest as Bloggers Compete for $10,000 for Charity

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8244951-frogtape-2018-home-design-trends/

Participants who vote will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $1,000 Visa® gift card, the same budget each of the competing bloggers were provided to complete their makeover. Each vote counts as an entry to win the prize, and participants can enter once per day. The sweepstakes winner will be announced in conjunction with the blogger on June 12, 2018. For complete rules, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

"Whether updating the style in a teen's bedroom or adding fresh pops of color to a living room, a new coat of paint can go a long way in giving a space charm and personality," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, ShurTech Brands, LLC. "A home should have just as much character as you do, and this year we were so impressed how each blogger went above and beyond to showcase the power of paint and painter's tape – and one lucky voter will get the same opportunity to personalize their space."

2018 Paintover Challenge® participants include:

All Things Thrifty: As a mom to four kids, Brooke is no stranger to chaos, and is passionate about empowering her readers to tackle their own projects with easy-to-understand tutorials that will make a positive impact. Brooke is competing for JDRF, the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research.

Chris Loves Julia: Husband-and-wife team, Chris and Julia, have been packing in the home projects in their fixer-upper. With three little girls and one big dog, this power duo loves raising the curtain on home renovations and design to show how it all relates to having a home that is "lived in" by a family. They are competing for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which focuses exclusively on foster care adoption.

Haneen's Haven: A mother of four with an art degree, Haneen pours creative energy into her home and believes it's the most fulfilling canvas, because a home is a "work of art" in which you live. Drawn to bright colors, Haneen loves mixing pattern, textures, and old and new to create a truly eclectic, livable space. Haneen is competing for the Ronan Thompson Foundation, an organization focused on funding more effective treatments for childhood cancer.

Home Made by Carmona: Ursula is a self-confessed handy wannabe and blissfully bold DIYer with a determined attitude. The mother of three is a pro at feeding her expensive tastes on a budget. She believes that organization is the key to creating a lovely house and a fantastic home. She is competing for ADRA (The Adventists Development and Relief Agency), a global humanitarian organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The Handmade Home: The dynamic duo of Jamin and Ashley have combined his love for rehab and construction, with her passion for design, to help clients and families make the house they live in now, one they'll love forever. They are competing for CURE Childhood Cancer, which is dedicated to defeating the #1 cause of death in children.

Yellow Brick Home: DIYing the way through their almost-130-year-old fixer upper, husband-and-wife team Kim and Scott love nursing their old home back to life. As outdoor flea market enthusiasts, nothing makes their hearts beat faster than a good furniture rescue. Kim and Scott are competing for One Tail at a Time, a no-kill, all-breed dog rescue in the Chicagoland area.

The rules of the contest were simple; each blogger had to redo their space using three things: paint, painter's tape and a $1,000 budget. All six participating bloggers were each assigned one of the 2018 FrogTape® Design Trends, identified by celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak, to incorporate into their makeover. The process was documented on their blogs and on FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com with before, during and after shots of the room transformations.

FrogTape® brand painter's tapes are the only painter's tapes treated with patented PaintBlock® Technology. PaintBlock® reacts with the water in latex paint to form a micro-barrier against paint bleed. From bold accent walls to painted accessories, FrogTape® painter's tape will ensure the bloggers achieve sharp, crisp lines and professional results on every project. There are several tapes available within the popular family of FrogTape® brand products, including FrogTape® Multi-Surface and FrogTape® Delicate Surface.

To vote for the Paintover Challenge® winner and learn more about the 2018 Design Trends and official contest rules, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

The FrogTape® brand, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape which keeps paint out and keeps lines sharp. For more information on FrogTape® brand painter's tape, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

