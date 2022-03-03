Public Wise Releases Gerrymandering Research Series Ahead of 2022 Midterms

Series is designed to give orgs, activists and voters tools to understand the complex gerrymandering process. Tweet this

"Gerrymandering is a complex process that can often seem inaccessible to most Americans. This series is designed to give grassroots organizations and voters the tools to understand the impact of redistricting and the pivotal role gerrymandering will play in the 2022 midterm elections. Public Wise believes that understanding the realities of our political landscape is key to creating evidence-based strategies to achieve a more equitable democracy," said Dr. Jessica Kalbfeld, Research Director of Public Wise.

"With Congress unable to pass critical gerrymandering reforms like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act, partisan gerrymandering will majorly shift midterm election outcomes and disenfranchise millions of Americans, particularly communities of color," said Christina Baal-Owens, Executive Director of Public Wise.

You can access the three-part series below:

About Public Wise



Persistent and unyielding in our commitment to a just multiracial democracy, Public Wise fights to secure a government that reflects the will and protects the rights of the people.

We accomplish this through education, research, organizing, funding, and partnerships that support more voting and more equitable representation.

