Public Works Partners Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Works Partners , a WBE/DBE/SBE certified urban planning and management consulting firm, today announced it was named to the 42nd annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

With a three-year growth in revenue of one hundred sixty-six percent, the firm nearly tripled its staff, significantly expanded its New York City headquarters, and opened a new location on the West Coast.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 - an achievement that reflects the hard work and expertise of our exceptional team, and the trust of our clients," said Celeste Frye, co-founder and CEO of Public Works Partners. "This recognition further validates our commitment to empowering community-based organizations and driving positive change. We are grateful for our clients' vision and their belief in our ability to bring it to life, and we remain steadfast in our mission to make a lasting impact in the communities we serve."

Since 2010, Public Works Partners has connected the public and nonprofit sectors with powerful management consulting and urban planning tools to increase their positive impact on local communities. Today, the firm plays a key role in advancing integral projects from coast to coast including NYCHA PACT Resource Team Program Administrator, NYC Small Business First Design Implementation and Evaluation, and Oklahoma City's Brockway Center and Lyons-Luster Mansion Feasibility Studies. Public Works' Community Health practice strengthens neighborhoods through planning, placemaking, economic development, and community engagement, while their Organizational Health practice partners with nonprofits and public agencies to enhance service delivery, improve organizational capacity, and increase impact.

Public Works Partners is headquartered at 20 West 38th Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018 with a second office at 680 East Colorado Boulevard, 2nd Floor Pasadena, CA 91101. They can be reached at 347-619-2892 or by visiting www.publicworkspartners.com . For the latest news and updates, follow @WeArePublicWrks on Twitter and @public-works-partners on LinkedIn .

About Public Works Partners

Public Works Partners believes in strategy for good. The WBE/DBE/SBE certified planning & consulting firm, working closely with a network of community-based organizations at the neighborhood, city, and state level, captures credible input organically, analyzing and synthesizing findings into actionable data that leads to increased impact. Using a mixed-methods approach, Public Works Partners connects with community members where they are to ensure that audiences too often marginalized are heard. The firm's research and analysis can inform future programs, facilitate strategic planning processes, build stronger teams, and streamline organizational operations for greater success. For more information, visit www.publicworkspartners.com .

