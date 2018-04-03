Publication in Cephalalgia Indicates eNeura's sTMS Significantly Reduces Migraine Headache Frequency

The paper, "A Multicenter, Prospective, Single Arm, Open Label, Observational Study of sTMS for Migraine Prevention, by Amaal Starling, M.D., et al., reported findings from eNeura's clinical migraine prevention study, the ESPOUSE Study, which was conducted at eight leading U.S. headache centers. Data from the study indicated that 46% of patients following a protocol of daily use reported at least a 50% reduction in headache attacks. The non-drug treatment was shown to be as effective as currently prescribed medications but better tolerated without the debilitating side effects often associated with migraine medications. There were no serious adverse events reported during the study.

David K. Rosen, President and CEO of eNeura, commented, "The ESPOUSE study was instrumental in the FDA's recent decision to approve sTMS for both acute treatment and prevention of migraine. The publication of these findings in Cephalalgia provides further validation of the tremendous value that sTMS offers to patients as an effective, well-tolerated migraine treatment." The sTMS mini is a convenient, cost-effective treatment option and is usually reimbursed under commercial insurance plans.

sTMS is a non-invasive, prescription-only device that utilizes single-pulse TMS to induce a mild electric current in the brain that modulates nerve cells and interrupts the nerve hyperactivity associated with migraine. Treating with the portable device is painless, easy and takes just a few seconds. Patients place sTMS at the back of the head, and with the simple push of a button, deliver a focused magnetic pulse to treat a migraine attack and/or to prevent the onset of future migraine attacks. sTMS is also approved in Europe and Australia for the acute treatment and prevention of migraine.

To access the full publication in Cephalalgia, please proceed to the following website: http://journals.sagepub.com/home/cep

To access the press release from the Mayo Clinic reporting on the publication, please proceed to the following website: https://mayocl.in/2GljskB

A video featuring lead investigator, Amaal Starling, M.D., may be accessed here: https://youtu.be/STelA_Kt7Po

eNeura, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company that is pioneering the use of portable, non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation devices for treatment of migraine. SpringTMS is a prescription-only device that utilizes single-pulse Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (sTMS) to induce very mild electrical currents that can depolarize neurons in the brain. This process is thought to interrupt the abnormal hyperactivity associated with migraine. Prescribed by physicians but designed for patient use, it is the first truly portable, convenient TMS product that will allow migraine patients to administer treatment as needed—at home, in the office or on the go. SpringTMS is now approved in the U.S. and Europe for both the acute treatment of migraine and migraine prevention. For more information about eNeura, please visit http://www.eneura.com.

