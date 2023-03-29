Publication of Annual Report for 2022: NORECO

News provided by

NORECO

Mar 29, 2023, 04:03 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today published the Annual Report for 2022. In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached. The reports will be made available at the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3742627/1950137.pdf

BlueNord 2022 Annual Report

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3742627/1950138.zip

Noreco BlueNord AR 2022 FULL AW8 KW.zip

SOURCE NORECO

Also from this source

Noreco - Change of Name to BlueNord ASA

Noreco Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 and Record Full-Year Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics