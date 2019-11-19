Publication of Prospectus Regarding Heliospectras Rights Issue

GOTHENBURG, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Heliospectra AB (publ) ("Heliospectra" or "the Company") has prepared a prospectus regarding the rights issue which was published on October 25, 2019.

The prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus regarding Heliospectra's rights issue will be available on Heliospectra's website (www.heliospectra.com), Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance website (www.vhcorp.se) and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Financial and legal advisors

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is a financial advisor and MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Heliospectra in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra

+46(0)72-203-6344

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 CET on November 19, 2019.

About Heliospectra AB (publ)

HeliospectraAB (publ) (OTCQB: HLS) (FIRST NORTH: HELIO) is the global leader in intelligent lighting technology, light control systems and related services for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments. With the vision to make commercial crop production more connected and resource-efficient, Heliospectra integrates customized LED spectral strategies with real-time response and artificial intelligence to create predictable and reliable business forecasts and harvest results. Founded in 2006, Heliospectra is committed to helping growers and commercial producers across six continents consistently increase yields and produce crops with quality appearance, superior nutritional or medicinal value and longer shelf life, harvest after harvest. Heliospectra is the recipient of multiple international awards and recognitions. For more information, please visit https://www.heliospectra.com.

Redeye is Heliospectra's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

+46(0)8-121-576-90

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer for any securities in Heliospectra. The issue is not directed to shareholders or other investors residing in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Singapore, South Africa or New Zealand, or in any other country where participation in the issue would require additional prospectuses, registration or other measures than Swedish law or conflict with rules in such country. No subscription rights, paid subscription shares, shares or other securities issued by Heliospectra have been registered or will be registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, or under the securities legislation in any state in the United States or any province law in Canada. Therefore, no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares, shares or other securities issued by Heliospectra may be transferred or offered for sale in the United States or Canada other than in such exceptional cases that do not require registration. The issue is only aimed at (i) persons who are outside the UK; (ii) to professional investors covered by Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (in its current wording); or (iii) other persons to whom it may lawfully be directed.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian

CEO of Heliospectra

+46(0)72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

