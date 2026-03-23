Publicis Health and Talkspace Partner to Improve Treatment Adherence by Addressing Gaps in Social Health and Peer Support

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health, the world's most connected and data-powered health communications network, today announced a strategic partnership with Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) to help life sciences organizations improve treatment adherence and real-world outcomes by addressing gaps in social health and peer support, factors increasingly recognized as significant behavioral and clinical risk drivers. The collaboration leverages Wisdo Health, Talkspace's clinically validated social health and peer support platform, as a core capability within Talkspace's broader care continuum.

Through this partnership, Publicis Health and Talkspace will work together to integrate Wisdo Health's AI-powered and personalized peer support communities and guided group coaching into patient engagement strategies, complementing existing programs with evidence-based social connection designed to support sustained engagement over time. The collaboration will enable brands to identify early behavioral risk signals, engage patients and caregivers between touchpoints, and deliver structured social support at scale, without adding clinical burden.

"Improving adherence requires more than delivering information, it requires addressing the behavioral and social realities that influence how patients live with treatment day to day," said Brendan Gallagher, President of Saatchi Health, a Publicis Health company. "By partnering with Wisdo Health, we're helping our clients apply behavioral science to one of the most persistent and under-recognized drivers of non-adherence: loneliness and social disconnection."

Loneliness and lack of supportive social connections affect an estimated 40% of U.S. adults and are associated with significantly higher rates of medication non-adherence and mortality. Yet traditional patient support programs often struggle to address these gaps, particularly after therapy initiation and between visits, where motivation and persistence tend to decline.

Wisdo Health uses AI-powered precision matching, moderated peer communities, and guided group coaching to connect patients and caregivers based on shared lived experience. Informed by more than 100 million peer-to-peer interactions, the platform delivers scalable, secure, and evidence-based social support within highly regulated healthcare environments and is already used by leading global life sciences organizations.

"Lack of social health is a powerful but under-addressed driver of non-adherence," said Ron Goldman, President of Wisdo Health. "By bringing together AI-driven behavioral insights and clinically validated peer support, Wisdo Health helps patients and caregivers stay engaged throughout treatment. Through Talkspace's partnership with Publicis Health, we're able to scale this approach within life sciences in a way that is both human-centered and evidence-based."

Together, Publicis Health and Talkspace are redefining how life sciences brands support adherence, starting in therapeutic areas where long-term adherence and persistence are critical, including oncology, neurology, mental health, and other chronic conditions. Early efforts will focus on patients and caregivers facing complex care journeys, where evidence shows that peer support and guided group coaching can drive sustained engagement and better outcomes.

Sources: Holt-Lunstad et al., PLoS Medicine (2010); Holt-Lunstad et al., Perspectives on Psychological Science (2015); U.S. Surgeon General, Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation (2023).

About Publicis Health

At Publicis Health, we believe keeping the world healthy is our most extraordinary social endeavor. Because one person's well-being is the responsibility of the many. As part of Publicis Groupe and built on the world's foremost intelligence platform, we create sharper, more memorable, and valuable brands for better outcomes. Powered by more than 8,000 healthcare communications, data, and medical specialists, our global agency collective is at the heart of international health communications. Our agency brands include Digitas Health, Heartbeat, Langland, Payer Sciences, Razorfish Health, p-value Group, Saatchi Health, and Verilogue. We Make Health Happen. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace's core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency. For more information, visit www.talkspace.com

About Wisdo Health, A Talkspace Company

Wisdo Health is Talkspace's clinically proven peer support and social health platform, designed to improve engagement, adherence, and health outcomes by addressing loneliness and social isolation. Wisdo Health provides 24/7 access to trained peers with shared lived experience, precision-matched communities, guided group coaching, monthly check-ins, and seamless referrals to clinical and non-clinical resources. For more information, visit www.wisdo.com.

SOURCE Publicis Health LLC